PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge boost to their offense in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing the past four games with

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson is introduced for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge boost to their offense in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing the past four games with a dislocated finger, wide receiver Roman Wilson had his 21-day practice window opened ahead of the Steelers' Week 11 contest. Responding well to his reintroduction to full participation atHis activation from the IR marks the 25-year-old's official return to the lineup.

Also read Eagles vs. Steelers predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 11

With that, hopefully, more production also returns for the team's passing game. Pittsburgh's passing game is a relatively sad state of affairs. So much so, that the return of Roman Wilson feels like a potential game-changing update. Part of it is out of necessity.

The Steelers are averaging just 200.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. That's led to 22.0 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL. Quarterbackhas thrown for fewer than 250 passing yards in three consecutive games, and he's completing just 59.9% of his pass attempts. Another part of it was that Wilson was truly becoming one of Rodgers' trusted targets.

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In four and a half contests before his injury, Wilson was targeted 25 times, hauling in 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. It's not an eye-popping set of numbers, but compared to the rest of this team, Wilson has been one of the mostHe has receptions of 49, 38 and 20 yards on the year. Again, it's not All-Pro production, but right now the Steelers cannot get anything going via the pass.

Especially while number one wideout DK Metcalf continues to struggle, the offense is desperate for someone to spark some production. Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOne hope for this offense with Wilson's return is the offense incorporating more pre-snap motion for the receivers.

That's something Wilson specifically helps with. According to data from SumerSports, he's been sent in motion on 9.5% of his routes before the snap. That plays into how they spread Wilson around the line of scrimmage. According to the same data from SumerSports, Wilson has lined up in the slot 56.1% of the time and out wide 43.2% of the time.

The Steelers currently have a stagnant offense that can't create impact plays regularly or attack the middle of the field. Sending receivers in motion pre-snap doesn't guarantee success, but it can't be worse than what they've been doing over the past few weeks. Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast.

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Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.