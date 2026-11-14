Steelers Get Promising DT Back From IR

A key piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has returned just in time to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Defensive tackle D

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon warms up for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect' defense has returned just in time to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been activated from the reserve/injured list according to anThe 2025 first-rounder suffered his injury in the first half of the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football and was placed on IR following the contest.on November 11, and after missing the minimum of four games while residing on IR, he might be back in action at Paycor Stadium vs. Cincinnati in a battle of two 6-2 AFC North squads that are both in the midst of four-game win streaks.

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The 23-year-old was listed as questionable on Pittsburgh's final injury report of the week, though he was a full participant in practice on November 13 and would appear to be trending towards playing against the Bengals now that he's off IR. As a rookie, Harmon flashed some serious potential both as a pass rusher and against the run despite missing a total of five games due to knee injuries.

Over 446 defensive snaps in 2025, Harmon finished with 3.0 sacks and a total of 27 tackles with 22 pressures , though he more than bounced back with four pressures and 0.5 sacks. , Harmon recorded a strip sack of Joe Burrow with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 game that Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered, which clinched the win for Pittsburgh.

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As long as Harmon continues to grow as a pass rusher and becomes more consistent across the board, there's no reason he can't become the next Pro Bowl-level talent on the interior of the defensive line for the Steelers. Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon pass rushes against New York Jets offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has missed two contests up to this point and, Pittsburgh's defensive line has remained one of the team's better position groups. Both Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton have continued to step up, as expected, and been somewhat of a dynamic duo for the Steelers while Yahya Black is growing into a difference-maker at nose tackle.

Sixth-round rookie Gabriel Rubio has had his moments too, even if he's been inconsistent, and even undrafted rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. made a splash with a sack in Week 8 against the Browns. Now, with Harmon returning, Pittsburgh's interior defensive line receives a major boost heading into the second half of its schedule.