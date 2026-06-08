Steelers First Alex Highsmith Trade Partner Nearly Emerged

The Pittsburgh Steelers got an example of just how quickly a trade partner for Alex Highsmith could emerge ahead of the regular season. During the New York Gian

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter reacts in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Imagesgot an example of just how quickly a trade partner for Alex Highsmith could emerge ahead of the regular season. During the New York Giants' first day of veterans minicamp, EDGE rusher Abdul Carter suffered an injury and had his entire sock and shoe off on the sideline while limping "very gingerly", per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

Development: Giants edge Abdul Carter had his entire left shoe and sock off, and he’s being examined by trainers. He is limping VERY gingerly off to the side. I didn’t see it happen, but Carter got banged up during this practice.

He just limped into the indoor field as practice…followed that up by stating that the Giants' "initial belief is that he is OK", which is a huge sigh of relief for both the organization and the up-and-coming second-year star if true. That situation, though, goes to show just how instantaneously a team's outlook at the EDGE rusher position can change this time of year, meaning additional suitors for Highsmith could potentially materialize over the next couple of months.for the Steelers revolve around the same idea; if another team watches a starter or potential contributor go down at either of their positions, then sending them away becomes far more feasible.

The big difference, of course, is the fact that Rudolph doesn't have a place on Pittsburgh's roster assuming Will Howard beats him out for the backup quarterback job. Highsmith, on the other hand, is a star EDGE rusher who just led the team in sacks during the 2025 campaign with 9.5 and will still play starter-level snaps despite Nick Herbig signing a four-year, $100 million extension last week.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith celebrates a stop on third down against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images For that reason, the Steelers don't have to be in any rush to trade Highsmith, and it certainly doesn't appear as though he wants out.

Maybe the organization will find a way to toss some extra money his way as he enters the penultimate season of a four-year, $68 million contract, but otherwise they'll be more than happy keeping their three-headed monster at EDGE rusher together for the time being. Injuries are bound to happen across the league, though, particularly during training camp and the preseason.

The Carter scare was an example, and thankfully it appears he'll be alright, but it just goes to show how fast a team could find themselves with a roster hole at the position. Because Pittsburgh has a surplus there and Highsmith is far more of a logical trade candidate than T.J.

Watt due to the fact that he's making less money per year while also having one less year on his contract, it could potentially capitalize if another team is desperate enough to overpay with a second-round pick or something in that same vicinity for the former if they're in dire need of an EDGE rusher. It'll be tough for the Steelers to sign Highsmith to a new deal considering they've extended Watt and Herbig in back-to-back offseasons.

They're looking to contend and would like to keep him around, as previously mentioned, but there could be a number of chances for them to cash in and recoup plenty of value for Highsmith in the right situation this summer. Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.





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