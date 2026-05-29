Steelers fire coach after team rules violation: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with an assistant coach on Friday after he reportedly violated team rules.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Swinton is no longer with the Steelers after he reportedly broke team rules.

“Pittsburgh Steelers and Sr. special teams coach Derrius Swinton have parted ways due to violation of club policy, per league sources,”since 2009 including stints as a special teams quality control coach with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs , an assistant special teams coach with the Denver Broncos , Chicago Bears , Arizona Cardinals , and Las Vegas Raiders , and as a special teams coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers . Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman is the only special teams coach left on staff after Swinton’s departure.

Pittsburgh is expected to undergo some big changed on special teams in breaking in two rookie return specialists — fourth-round wide receiver Kaden Wetjen and seventh-round running back Eli Heidenreich, who’s been compared by some to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.





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