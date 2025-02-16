Steelers Face Quarterback Dilemma as Rodgers Becomes a Potential Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' future uncertain. Aaron Rodgers, despite recent struggles with the Jets, emerges as a potential target for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a critical decision as they search for their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. The team acquired Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in March 2024, hoping they would lead them to playoff success. However, their season fell short of expectations. Now, with both Wilson and Fields entering free agency , the Steelers must revisit their quarterback options.

Several paths lie before them: re-signing either Wilson or Fields, drafting a rookie in the first round, trading up for a coveted prospect, or selecting a quarterback later in the draft. The Steelers could also explore the veteran market, signing or trading for a player seeking a new opportunity. One potential target is Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP who recently played for the New York Jets.Rodgers' career has seen both incredible highs and recent struggles. He achieved back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, leading the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs and even a Divisional round victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Packers were unable to overcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. The following season, though another MVP year, saw the Packers fall to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. After a tumultuous period marked by threats of retirement, trade requests, and holdouts, Rodgers finally forced his way out of Green Bay, landing with the New York Jets. Despite initial optimism, Rodgers' time with the Jets was marred by injuries and disappointing results. After tearing his Achilles tendon early in his debut, Rodgers returned for the 2024 season but could not elevate the team to playoff contention. The Jets parted ways with their head coach, Robert Saleh, mid-season and ultimately finished with a 5-12 record. The Steelers must carefully weigh the pros and cons of pursuing Rodgers. While his experience and Super Bowl pedigree are undeniable, his age, recent injury history, and the Jets' struggles raise concerns. The team may ultimately decide to explore other options, focusing on younger quarterbacks with higher upside.





