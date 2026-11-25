It's a stunning decision by Pittsburgh, which is 6-4 but has endured some recent struggles with the 42-year-old Rodgers.

From two classic divisional rivalries to another showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the NFL is serving up a stacked Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. The team on Tuesday night announced Aaron Rodgers is being dropped for the Black Friday home game vs. the Denver Broncos.

It's a stunning move for a 6-4 team still in the AFC playoff mix, though recent poor results have left Mike McCarthy's side searching for answers. Pittsburgh lacks needle-moving offensive weapons, making this decision quite a questionable one. A 42-year-old Rodgers is no longer one of the league's best quarterbacks, but dropping him likely doesn't solve anything.

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Rudolph's last full season as a starter was in 2024 with Tennessee, where he played eight games and threw nine touchdowns and nine picks for 1,530 yards on a 64% completion percentage. This season, Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns and six picks for 2,241 yards on a 60.9% completion percentage. DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard are the top receiving options.

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Behind Rudolph on the depth chart are Will Howard and Drew Allar, two inexperienced options for a team stuck in the league's middle tier. Pittsburgh has a tough upcoming stretch where it hosts Denver and the Houston Texans before travelling to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The end of the schedule is lighter, but how the team fares during this three-game stretch will most likely make or break its playoff hopes.

The Atlanta Falcons handed the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season, winning 29-20 and dropping San Francisco to 6-1. Atlanta forced four turnovers and scored 13 points off those mistakes after the 49ers had committed just six turnovers through their first six games. Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes without an interception in the upset.