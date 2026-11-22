Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, his second ejection in two seasons and third of his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from the team's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The ejection followed a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, marking his second time being tossed from a game in the last two seasons. The second penalty occurred following an incomplete pass from Aaron Rodgers to Germie Bernard in the end zone. Metcalf and Marcus Epps got into a skirmish near the area as a group of players gathered around.

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With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Metcalf was called for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the contest, resulting in his ejection. On a replay provided by the CBS Sports broadcast of the game, it appeared Metcalf reached up around Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean's face mask and attempted to poke him in the eyes. Video sure seems to suggest that DK Metcalf poked Cooper DeJean in the eyes to set off the latest confrontation.

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Metcalf's Clash with DeJean Sparks Controversy

His prior unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was also against DeJean earlier in the third quarter as the two got into it on what would've been a five-yard run by Jaylen Warren up to Pittsburgh's own nine-yard line had it not been called back due to the penalty by Metcalf. CBS play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan said of Metcalf: He's done nothing statistically but continues to get in these brawls.

Metcalf had collected just one catch for two yards during Sunday's game, and he entered with just 432 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. Prior to leaving the contest vs. Philadelphia, Metcalf had hauled in just one pass for two yards on the day despite being targeted by Aaron Rodgers on four occasions.

A Pattern of Unsportsmanlike Behavior Emerges

It marked the third time in his career that Metcalf has been ejected, according to ESPN, tied for the most across that stretch with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Metcalf's ejection is yet another stain on his resume in what's been a rough season for the 28-year-old.

With Metcalf out, the Steelers will now rely on Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Max Hurleman to hold down the fort at wide receiver to close out a close game against the Eagles. The Steelers ultimately lost the game to the Eagles. Metcalf, a former second-round pick, has struggled to make a consistent impact this season despite being targeted frequently by Rodgers.

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Steelers Adjust to Life Without Metcalf

His 432 receiving yards and two touchdowns entering the game represent a significant drop from his previous production levels. The ejection is the latest in a series of on-field incidents for Metcalf, who has now been disqualified three times in his career. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against DeJean and Epps highlight ongoing discipline issues that have overshadowed his contributions to the Steelers offense.

Pittsburgh will need to address its wide receiver depth moving forward, as Metcalf's absence left the team with limited options in a critical divisional matchup. Bernard, Wilson, Skowronek and Hurleman will be expected to step up in his place. The loss to Philadelphia further complicates the Steelers' playoff positioning as the season progresses. Metcalf's ejection and the resulting penalties proved costly in a game that remained close until the final minutes.