DK Metcalf celebrated a 22-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos by holding up four fingers on each hand, honoring former Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his release.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to pay tribute to Aaron Rodgers during Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. After scoring a 22-yard touchdown on a pass from new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with under two minutes left in the first quarter, Metcalf held up four fingers on each hand as a celebration.

Since Rodgers wore No. 8 in Pittsburgh, the gesture was widely interpreted as a nod to his former teammate, whom the Steelers released earlier this week. The Steelers took a surprising 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Their second score came on the 22-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf, who beat Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II on the play.

Also read Aaron Rodgers Released by Steelers After Pat McAfee Interview Slams Mike McCarthy

Metcalf Celebration Hints At Rodgers

Metcalf's four fingers on each hand could have referenced his own jersey number, No. 4, or Rodgers' No. 8, but given the timing and context, many saw it as a show of support for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Several people on social media who apparently read sign language translated Metcalf's hand signals to mean: Stand on business, 8.

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That reading only reinforced the idea that Metcalf was honoring Rodgers, with whom he developed a close connection during their brief time together in Pittsburgh. It is clear players in the Steelers locker room, such as Metcalf, are not going to soon forget their former leader. Rodgers was released by the Steelers earlier this week following a feud with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The conflict escalated after Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he criticized McCarthy by saying the coach had been falling asleep in meetings. Rodgers also revealed that he broke down the team's halftime huddle in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 1, 2, 3, Packers! chant. His benching preceded the release. Rodgers' exit has become the biggest story around the NFL this week, and players on both teams made their scores about him during Friday's game.

Broncos Score Amidst Rodgers Drama

The Broncos got on the board in the second quarter when Alex Singleton tackled Jaylen Warren in the end zone for a safety. Pittsburgh later scored again when Jalen Ramsey returned a Bo Nix interception for a touchdown. Amazon Prime cameras cut to the crowd and sideline reaction rather than focusing on Ramsey after the score, so it is unknown whether he signaled on behalf of Rodgers.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw roasted Rodgers for the McCarthy breakup, as both former quarterbacks had their own feuds with coaches. Mike McCarthy's oldest daughter also defended her father against Rodgers' nasty attacks, and family members on both sides have gotten involved in the public feud. The drama has dominated NFL headlines since Rodgers' departure. The Broncos' week was not without its own turmoil.

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Nix Entangled In Practice Heatedness

Things got heated during a Denver Broncos practice on Tuesday, and quarterback Bo Nix was right in the middle of it. It is nonetheless wild that some Broncos players saw what happened Wednesday while they were on a short week of preparation, traveled across the country on Thanksgiving and still had time to come up with a celebration that spoke to the big story. The celebration added another layer to a week full of Rodgers-related storylines.

From his release to the reactions around the league, the quarterback's departure from Pittsburgh has continued to generate headlines. For the Steelers and their players, the focus now shifts to moving forward with their new starting quarterback while remembering the brief Rodgers era. There's only one way to respond to all of this: cheer for more reasons for celebration to see if Aaron Rodgers continues to haunt this game.

For now, Metcalf's gesture stands as a clear sign that at least one Steelers player is not ready to forget his former quarterback.