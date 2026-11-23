DK Metcalf spoke to reporters after his ejection in the Steelers 19-16 loss to the Eagles, denying he poked Cooper DeJean in the eyes while saying he wishes he had been there for his team. The NFL is reviewing the incident for potential discipline.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf said he has no memory of the alleged eye-poking incident with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean that led to his ejection during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Philadelphia on Nov. 22, 2026.

Metcalf, who did not speak with the media after the game at Lincoln Financial Field, addressed the incident a day later. When asked what happened in his interactions with DeJean, who was on the receiving end of both of Metcalf's unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter, Metcalf simply stated, can't remember. When asked if he believed DeJean provoked him before the interaction, Metcalf said, You gotta ask him.

Also read Metcalf es expulsado tras perder la calma, en derrota de Steelers ante Eagles

He also denied poking DeJean in the eyes, maintaining that he was just telling DeJean to stop pushing me instead. Metcalf was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the first half when he held his block of DeJean well after the play finished. He was later ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter. Metcalf tallied one catch on four targets for two yards before his ejection.

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When asked whether he would have handled things differently, Metcalf said, I just wish I would have been there for my team. He also told reporters that they would have to ask his opponents why he struggles to keep his cool during games, answering, I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me. DeJean said Metcalf just missed his eye. We were just competing, DeJean said.

Things like that happen in football. It wasn't anything crazy. No one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it. He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me, things like that.

Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out. He wasn't getting the ball a whole lot during that game. Some receivers, they let that get to them. Obviously he tried to take it out on me.

NFL Reviews Metcalf Eye-Poking Incident

The NFL will review the matter to determine whether Metcalf will face discipline. Metcalf deflected any questions about possible discipline from either the NFL or the Steelers, stating that those questions should instead be asked to the league or general manager Omar Khan. If a suspension is handed down, it will likely come within the next couple of days ahead of Pittsburgh's Black Friday matinee against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

The NFL has given out suspensions for poking players in the eyes. One pertinent example came when Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was suspended for a game in 2015 after doing so to Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen. Should the league's review prove that Metcalf did in fact poke DeJean in the eye despite the former disputing that narrative, he could face a similar fate.

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Metcalf Career Struggles With Steelers

It wouldn't be the first time Metcalf was suspended in his two years with the Steelers. He was suspended one game early in the 2025 campaign after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field. Metcalf has struggled with a lack of production after he signed a four-year, $132 million contract extension with the Steelers in March 2025.

In 10 games, he has recorded a career-low in receiving yards with just 434 on 36 catches with two touchdowns and six drops. Because Metcalf doesn't have any guarantees left on the four-year, $132 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh after coming over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025 while also having it reworked this past offseason, his deal is a precarious spot considering he's still under contract for three more years after this current season.

Steelers Consider Metcalf Financial Options

The Steelers do have a few options when it comes to moving on from him, though that decision may not come until the offseason. If they were to trade or cut him without a post-June 1 designation ahead of next season, the organization would have to take on $35.775 million in dead money for 2027, $23.850 million in 2028 and $11.925 million in 2029.

Should Metcalf be traded or released with a post-June 1 designation, that dead money hit would lower to $11.925 million in 2027 all the way through the 2029 season on an annual basis. It remains to be seen how Pittsburgh goes about approaching Metcalf following his ejection against the Eagles. The Steelers move on to host the Broncos on Friday.