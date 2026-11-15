Steelers’ DeShon Elliott Suffers Pregame Injury, Out Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost a key piece of their secondary for a monumental Week 10 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Acco

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost a key piece of their secondary for a monumental Week 10 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, saftey DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury during pregame warm-ups at Paycor Stadium and has been ruled out vs. Cincinnati as a result.

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Steelers S Deshon Elliott injured his knee during the pregame and has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Cincinnati. Elliott was listed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, though he was a full participant on both November 12 and 13 after initially being limited on November 11 and thus was not listed with a game designation.

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Having to face an explosive Bengals passing offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow as well as the star wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins now becomes much tougher of a task for Pittsburgh without Elliott on the field. The Steelers, though, were able to at least hold Cincinnati in check to an extent during their first meeting this season, which resulted in a 30-27 victory for the black and gold at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3.

Elliott was not active for that contest either while residing on the reserve/injured list to open the year after going down with a season-ending knee/hamstring injury in Week 8 of the 2025 campaign. Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.