Steelers cut Aaron Rodgers after the QB rips coach Mike McCarthy on TV
The move capped a chaotic 18 hours in which the team announced it was benching the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer for backup Mason Rudolph ahead of Friday's visit from Denver.
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, left, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, stand together during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
The Pittsburgh Steelers cut the four-time MVP on Wednesday, shortly after he torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN's"The Pat McAfee Show.
"The move capped a chaotic 18 hours in which the team announced it was benching the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer for backup Mason Rudolph ahead of Friday's visit from Denver. Rodgers responded by taking an excused absence from the club, then used the unexpected time off to go on McAfee's show and repeatedly call out the 62-year-old McCarthy's mental fitness.
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