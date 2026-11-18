Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick dislocated his right ankle in the Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but avoided a fracture and surgery, giving him a chance to return for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated right ankle in the Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but avoided any fracture, leaving the door open for a possible return during the playoffs.

The injury occurred in the second half of the 38-18 blowout loss in Cincinnati when McCormick ran into quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle Troy Fautanu. He was carted off the field in an air cast with most of the staff and roster coming up to greet him as he was taken into the locker room. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle that unbelievably did not feature a fracture.

Also read Steelers Should Consider Rookie Guard When Healthy

No Surgery Needed for Mason McCormick Ankle Injury

No surgery is needed because the ankle was popped back in place on the field. While the injury will keep him out for some time, there is a chance he is back for the playoffs. The Steelers avoided the worst-case scenario after initial fears suggested a significant injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he hoped more news would be positive as the training staff gathered information.

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After the game, McCarthy spoke about the love for McCormick. He said, Yeah, I mean, Mason McCormick. Just the love for him is very evident, and it continues in the training room right now. We will speak on that when the time is right.

McCormick Ranks as Top Run Blocking Guard in NFL

McCormick is a key piece of a Steelers offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranks as the third-best in the NFL. He is rated as the second-best player in that unit per PFF. With a 75.7 grade, he is the 15th-best guard in the league and behind only center Zach Frazier, who has a 76.9 grade. He is one of the best run-blocking guards in the league with a 77.4 rating, helping Jaylen Warren open holes.

Pittsburgh averages 4.8 rushing yards per attempt, the fourth-best across the entire NFL. Teammates made clear how much McCormick means to the group. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward said, He has been kicking a lot of tail all year long, and on an offensive line, he is going to stand out. So it is going to be up to the guys to step up.

Left tackle Troy Fautanu added, The amount of work and just the presence that he brings to his offense and to this O-line room, it is a big loss, man. He is not going anywhere, but obviously being out there on the field, I know his presence is still going to be felt. The Steelers will lean on Spencer Anderson to be their starter moving forward.

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Steelers Offensive Line Depth Chart Adjustments

The versatile offensive lineman started the season at right guard but was replaced by Brock Hoffman. At the time, it was revealed that Anderson was dealing with a fracture in his leg but was not going to undergo surgery during the season. Backup guard Brock Hoffman will also get reps at guard while McCormick is out. Behind them, Ryan McCollum will now become the primary backup at both guard and center.

Rookie Gennings Dunker is on Injured Reserve with a sprained MCL but could make his way back to the active roster soon to add needed depth along the interior. The lucky non-break gives McCormick a chance to return for the playoffs this season as Pittsburgh prepares for the stretch run as the current sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. The team will hope to get its star left guard back on the field for a postseason run.