Pittsburgh Steelers sideline Aaron Rodgers following his public claim that head coach Mike McCarthy is unhealthy. Here are the details on the roster move and reactions.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was benched for the upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos after publicly questioning the health and competence of head coach Mike McCarthy. The roster change, announced on Tuesday, November 24, renders Rodgers inactive for Friday, November 27. This decision follows a contentious week where Rodgers criticized the organizational culture and McCarthy's leadership during a press conference.

The Health Controversy Triggering the Move

Rodgers, 42, initiated the conflict on Sunday, November 22, after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He described a conversation with McCarthy regarding dysfunction within the team. Rodgers stated that what began as concern for a friend escalated into professional criticism. He claimed McCarthy was sleeping during meetings and described the head coach as unwell.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers as He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Saying Packers in Huddle

On Wednesday, November 25, Rodgers reiterated these points to reporters. He told McCarthy that no hyperbole was intended. Rodgers argued that the best course for the team is for McCarthy to step aside. He urged McCarthy to focus on his health and attend scheduled team meetings instead of coaching.

McCarthy Responds to the Bench Decision

Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy addressed the benching on Wednesday, November 25. He explained that the decision was part of a process that developed throughout the week. McCarthy did not directly engage with the health allegations. He focused on the operational steps taken to change the starting quarterback.

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Rodgers was officially listed as inactive on Tuesday. The team had not previously announced any changes to the starting lineup. The move came just days after Rodgers had started several games. The timing suggests the coaching staff had been preparing for this shift before the public remarks were made.

Teammates Express Disappointment and Support

Wide receiver George Pickens, 24, expressed dismay at the situation. He questioned how a player with Rodgers success wanted to end his tenure in Pittsburgh. Pickens emphasized that such behavior is a disappointment for everyone involved. He highlighted the negative impact on team morale.

Running back Jaylen Warren, 26, echoed these sentiments. Warren noted that players and coaches have all experienced long, exhausting schedules. He mentioned seeing colleagues fall asleep in meetings. Warren suggested that Rodgers' public attack was unnecessary. He felt it reflected poorly on professional standards.

Former Packers teammate T.J. Lang criticized the comments on November 25. He called the remarks despicable during a radio appearance. Lang argued that Rodgers was being unfair to McCarthy. He suggested the quarterback should have handled the issue privately. Lang believed the public criticism damaged the team unity.

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Impact on the Denver Broncos Game

The benching creates a significant shift for the Steelers. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday. The team faces a difficult road game. The sudden change in leadership adds pressure to the performance. Fans and analysts are watching closely.

Coach Mike McCarthy must now manage the team without Rodgers. The head coach has to stabilize the locker room. He needs to focus on game preparation. The situation is unusual for the franchise. The upcoming game will test the new lineup.

Aaron Rodgers faces the aftermath of his comments. His status with the team is uncertain. The benching sends a clear message. The organization values internal communication. Public disputes are not tolerated.