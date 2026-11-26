Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy benches quarterback Aaron Rodgers following public allegations and an ultimatum, reshaping team dynamics ahead of the Denver Broncos game.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy officially benched starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27. The decision follows a public breakdown in the relationship between the coach and the player, which escalated after Rodgers aired personal grievances against McCarthy during a live television appearance on Wednesday, November 25.

McCarthy Details Benching Decision Process

McCarthy, aged 63, addressed the media on Wednesday to explain the rationale behind removing his star quarterback from the lineup. He stated that the decision was the result of a process that unfolded throughout the week leading up to the matchup. The coach emphasized that the situation was managed internally before becoming a public issue.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers; Players Upset with Coach Mike McCarthy

During his press conference, McCarthy revealed that he had previously discussed internal matters with Rodgers. Following these discussions, the quarterback allegedly issued an ultimatum. McCarthy characterized this ultimatum as falling clearly outside of the standard responsibilities of a player, prompting the coaching staff to make the tactical change.

The Steelers are preparing for a high-stakes game against the Denver Broncos. By moving Rodgers out of the starting role, the team aims to stabilize its offensive strategy and focus on the upcoming challenge without the distraction of recent public controversies. This move signals a definitive shift in the team's internal hierarchy.

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Rodgers' Public Allegations and Media Outburst

The tension reached a breaking point when Rodgers appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, November 25. During the broadcast, the quarterback launched into a series of accusations against McCarthy. He claimed that the head coach had fallen asleep and was snoring during team meetings, suggesting a lack of engagement.

Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy broke the huddle during a recent Steelers game to shout, One, two, three, Packers. This comment implied that McCarthy remained loyal to his former team rather than committing to his current role with the Steelers. Rodgers suggested these actions indicated a divided loyalty that compromised the team's focus.

These allegations were particularly striking given the long history between the two men. McCarthy coached Rodgers extensively when the quarterback played for the Green Bay Packers. The public nature of these complaints has intensified scrutiny on both figures, raising questions about trust and professionalism within the Pittsburgh organization.

Former Teammate Mason Lang Criticizes Rodgers

Mason Lang, who played alongside Rodgers on the Packers from 2009 to 2016, publicly criticized the quarterback's behavior. Lang argued that Rodgers' complaints about McCarthy were unnecessary and stemmed from a victim mentality. He described Rodgers' outburst as a poor me, woe is me attitude that fails to serve the team.

Lang emphasized his long-standing loyalty to McCarthy, noting that he served under the coach for eight years in Green Bay. He stated that he spoke with McCarthy on Monday night and continues to maintain a great relationship with the head coach. This support reinforces McCarthy's position within the football community.

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Conversely, Lang revealed that he has not communicated with Rodgers in approximately five years. He admitted that he does not recall the last time Rodgers returned a text message. Lang explicitly stated that he has no current relationship with the quarterback, highlighting the isolation Rodgers may face from peers who value professionalism.

Historical Context and Career Trajectories

The conflict is rooted in a complex history that spans multiple franchises and decades. McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 before being fired. He subsequently helmed the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024. Rodgers played for the Packers from 2005 to 2022, with McCarthy coaching him for the majority of that tenure.

Rodgers had a brief stint with the New York Jets from 2023 to 2024 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. McCarthy joined the Steelers as head coach in 2026, creating a situation where former coach and player reunited under different team affiliations. This reunion has proven volatile due to unresolved issues from their past.

The 2026 NFL season has seen numerous instances of public friction involving Rodgers. On Thursday, October 1, the Steelers fell to a rival team, adding pressure to the franchise. The benching of a four-time NFL MVP is a significant move that will impact the team's performance and public perception in the remainder of the season.