The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has struggled this season and may have played his final snap.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Friday. The decision was announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN, after Rodgers struggled in a 19-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, may have played his final snap after previously announcing this would be his last season following a 22-year career. The team announced he will be inactive for the Denver game. Steelers leadership stated the move marks a significant shift in roster strategy for the final stretch of the season. On Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers is the starter.

Also read Steelers drop Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph gets nod vs. Broncos

Rodgers Benched Against Broncos

That changed a day later. Rodgers was not listed on the team's injury report, making the decision a stunning move considering his relationship with McCarthy and the alternative at quarterback. The Steelers (6-4) have lost two in a row, and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted. Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

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His 86.6 passer rating is the lowest in his career. He has been sacked 31 times this season, including five times in the loss at Philadelphia. In that game, he completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Rodgers actually led the team in rushing with 29 yards, including a 12-yard scamper.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf had just one catch on four targets before he was ejected, and veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. did not play. Eagles defensive tackle Byron Young, number 94, recorded a sack against Rodgers in the second half. Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, number 3, stopped Rodgers multiple times in the second half, disrupting the Pittsburgh passing game and forcing hurried decisions.

Mason Rudolph Named Starter

Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II, number 35, fell while attempting to cover Rodgers, but the Steelers quarterback could not capitalize due to relentless pressure from the interior defensive line. Photographs by AP Photo/Matt Slocum and AP Photo/Chris Szagola show Rodgers leaving the field after the game. Mason Rudolph has been named the starter for the game against Denver on Friday. Rudolph has started just 19 games in seven seasons with the Steelers and Titans, going 9-9-1.

He went 3-0 down the stretch in 2023 while filling in for Kenny Pickett and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs. His career passer rating is 84.3. This change provides an opportunity for a different offensive approach. Rudolph will need to quickly adapt to the Steelers' playbook and connect with his receivers to generate scoring opportunities.

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The decision to bench Rodgers is not just about the previous game. It is a strategic move to improve the team's chances in the playoff race. The coaching staff believes a change at quarterback could spark a resurgence in offensive performance. This is a critical juncture for the Steelers as they face a formidable Denver defense.

Shifting Confidence For Playoff Race

The move signals a shift in confidence regarding Rodgers' current form and raises questions about whether the four-time MVP will return to the lineup later in the season. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Rudolph performs against the Broncos. The Steelers' ability to bounce back from this roster change will be crucial. The team must maintain defensive pressure while improving offensive efficiency.

The upcoming game against Denver is a pivotal moment that could define the trajectory of their season. The stakes are high, and the expectations for the new starting quarterback are significant.