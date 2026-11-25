Steelers’ Mike McCarthy made the shocking move to bench Aaron Rodgers for Friday’s game against the Broncos, the team announced Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Mike McCarthy made the shocking move to bench Rodgers for Friday’s game against the Broncos, the team announced Tuesday night. Rudolph will make his first start of the season and the 20th of his career. Rodgers did not appear on Tuesday’s practice report with an injury. The decision appears to be in a reaction to the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s recent play.

Also read Steelers drop Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph gets nod vs. Broncos

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that sources told him that the benching “was a coach’s decision. ” Rodgers has completed just 45-of-73 passes for 370 yards over the team’s previous two weeks — losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. He was sacked eight times. In total, Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

His 6.2 yards per pass attempt is the lowest of his 22-year career since he became a full-time starter in 2008 . He did not appear on Tuesday’s official practice report. On Monday, McCarthy was asked if the team would consider turning to Rudolph, Will Howard or Drew Allar.

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McCarthy appeared confused by the question before offering an unequivocal response. Instead, McCarthy apparently changed his mind Tuesday. The benching is a significant move because of the McCarthy-Rodgers relationship. Pittsburgh hired McCarthy in the offseason partially because of the time the two spent in Green Bay together; McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons during the heyday of Rodgers’ career.

The pairing won a Super Bowl and the quarterback won two his four NFL MVP’s while playing for McCarthy. But Pittsburgh decided it needed a spark with seven games remaining and its playoff hopes in the balance. Rudolph has thrown for 4,927 yards, 30 touchdown and 22 interceptions in 38 games played since 2019.