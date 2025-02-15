Steelers Begin Roster Restructuring With Release of Preston Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves to free up cap space and address roster needs. Linebacker Preston Smith is the first to be released as the team prepares for significant changes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially released linebacker Preston Smith , a move widely anticipated to pave the way for significant roster changes and cap space optimization this offseason. While the exact nature of the remaining moves remains unclear, Smith's departure signals the start of a strategic restructuring aimed at bolstering key positional needs. The Steelers now boast a substantial $54.

3 million in available cap space, ranking among the top ten in the NFL, despite leading the league in defensive spending. This financial flexibility empowers the team to pursue upgrades across multiple areas, including quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, and the defensive line. Smith is likely the first in a series of cuts that may include running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, among others.Beyond releases, the Steelers can leverage contract restructuring and extensions to further enhance their cap situation. For instance, extending the contract of star linebacker T.J. Watt could free up a significant amount of additional cap space. By strategically combining these maneuvers, the Steelers could potentially propel themselves into the Top-5 of teams with available cap space, amassing nearly $70 million to invest in new talent. This newfound financial flexibility presents a rare opportunity for a team seeking to inject fresh energy and strengthen its roster





