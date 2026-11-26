Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Rodgers will be inactive for the game, the team said in a statement late Tuesday night. Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Steelers have lost two in a row and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted. Rudolph has started just 19 games in seven seasons with the Steelers and Titans, going 9-9-1.

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He went 3-0 down the stretch in 2023 while filling in for Kenny Pickett and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs. Rodgers returned for his 22nd and final season in the NFL to reunite with coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin. Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay following the 2010 season. On Monday, McCarthy said Rodgers is the starter.