Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Steelers have lost two in a row and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted.

, going 9-9-1. He went 3-0 down the stretch in 2023 while filling in for Kenny Pickett and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs. Rodgers returned for his 22nd and final season in the NFL to reunite with coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin. Rodgers and McCarthy won aOn Monday, McCarthy said Rodgers is the starter.

Also read Steelers drop Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph gets nod vs. Broncos

That changed a day later. Rodgers wasn't listed on the team's injury report. It's a stunning move for the Steelers considering Rodgers' relationship with McCarthy and the alternative. Rodgers has an 86.6 passer rating, which is the lowest in his career.

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Rudolph's career passer rating is 84.3. Rodgers has been sacked 31 times this season, including five times in a 19-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one TD with no picks. Jayden Daniels Gets The Better Of Joe Burrow: 3 Takeaways From The Commanders' WinQB Stock Market Week 12: Brock Purdy Is Playing Like The MVP.

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