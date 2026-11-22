PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained an injury during the team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran E

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith reacts as he leaves the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained an injury during the team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran EDGE rusher was off to a strong start in the first quarter, forcing a fumble and recording a sack over the first two defensive series.

Also read Steelers' Injury Report Highlighted by Nick Herbig's Status vs. Eagles

But after Highsmith helped knock Eagles quarterback Joe Milton down, he hobbled off the field with what appeared to be a left ankle injury. Thankfully, he was able to exit the field under his own power, but he was unable to put his full weight on the injured leg while limping to the sidelines. With Highsmith out, the Steelers are down another key outside linebacker.

Fourth-year linebacker Nick Herbig was previously ruled out for the Week 11 contest, forcing the team to sign K.J. Henry to the active roster. Highsmith was off to an incredible start in the team's Week 11 contest. During the first series, he nearly created a turnover before the Eagles had the chance to get going.

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Had the Eagles' offensive lineman not landed on the loose ball, Highsmith would have delivered the ball back to the offense immediately after they turned it over on downs. Without him, the EDGE rusher group in Pittsburgh is significantly weaker. Outside of regular starter T.J. Watt, the team has to rely on Henry and usual backup EDGE rusher Jack Sawyer.

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.