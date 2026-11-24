Steamforged Games releases Elden Ring Rot and Sorcery, a standalone tabletop RPG featuring Liurnia and Caelid campaigns with over 80 hours of cooperative play for 1 to 4 players.

The video game franchise built by FromSoftware continues to expand beyond digital platforms with the announcement of a major new tabletop project. Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery is an upcoming board game developed by Steamforged Games that aims to translate the complex world of the hit RPG into a physical, cooperative experience. This release follows the massive success of the original video game and its critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Core Mechanics and Two Campaign Paths

The new board game offers players two distinct, standalone core sets that are fully compatible with the previous Elden Ring board game release. These core sets allow 1 to 4 players to engage in a cooperative experience that is expected to provide more than 80 hours of gameplay when combined with future expansions. The game utilizes a unique diceless, grid-based combat system to resolve encounters and battles within the game world.

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The first campaign path begins in the region of Liurnia, where players confront the Machinations of the Witch. In this section of the game, the weather and environment of the Lakes of Liurnia are depicted as treacherous, with sorceries stirring and unseen dangers waiting for the unwary. Players must navigate this area while dealing with the specific threats associated with witchcraft and magical corruption.

The second campaign option transports players to the harsh landscapes of Caelid, known as the Dominion of Rot. This path features grotesque foes and grim festivities that challenge the players' resilience. The central conflict in this region revolves around the corruption spreading through the land and the threat posed by the Starscourge, forcing players to withstand the decay to survive.

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Expansion Content and Miniature Collections

Alongside the main campaigns, the manufacturer has confirmed the release of the Ancestral expansion. This additional package significantly broadens the scope of the tabletop experience by introducing a wide variety of miniatures and game components. The set includes detailed models for the Regal Ancestor Spirits, Ancestral Follower, Valiant Gargoyles, Giant Worker Ants, and the Nox Monk.

The Ancestral expansion also brings a substantial amount of new game cards and terrain to the table. Collectors and players will receive 30 modular hex tiles to expand the game board, along with 60 or more attribute cards and 25 or more enemy cards. Furthermore, the expansion includes 40 or more boss cards, 25 or more hardship cards, and 85 or more vault and equipment cards to deepen the strategic layers of the game.

Additional items in the expansion include 15 or more guidance and grace cards, four encounter books, 30 or more tokens, and 15 divider cards. A comprehensive rulebook is also included to help players understand the new mechanics and rules introduced by this significant addition to the base game. This collection is described as one of the most substantial upgrades available for the tabletop franchise.

Franchise Growth and Release Timeline

This tabletop release is part of a broader trend for the Elden Ring IP, which has become a burgeoning franchise since its initial launch. The video game cemented FromSoftware's reputation as a top-tier developer, a status reinforced by the popularity of Elden Ring: Nightreign and its regular updates. ScreenRant and other media outlets have noted the growing demand for adaptations that allow fans to interact with the world in new ways.

The official description emphasizes the ability for players to customize their Tarnished characters and weave their own stories. The goal is to overcome the trials of both Liurnia and Caelid on the path to becoming the Elden Lord. This narrative depth is intended to make the board game the ultimate way for fans to experience the lore outside of the existing video games.

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Although the main campaign for the Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery board game has officially concluded, late pledges remain open for interested buyers. This allows fans to secure their copies of the game even after the initial pre-order window has closed. The manufacturer is currently managing the logistics of production to ensure all components are ready for distribution.

Delivery Dates and Market Context

Deliveries for the Elden Ring: Rot and Sorcery board game and its accompanying expansions are scheduled to begin in July 2027. This timeline allows for sufficient production time to meet the high demand from the dedicated fanbase. The manufacturer has noted that these dates are subject to change in the event of unexpected delays during the manufacturing or shipping process.

The original Elden Ring video game was released on February 25, 2022, and has received widespread critical acclaim with an average score of 95 out of 100 from critics. The game is rated M for Mature by the ESRB due to its depiction of blood, gore, language, suggestive themes, and violence. The success of the digital title has directly influenced the development of the physical media adaptations.

With the addition of this tabletop RPG, the Elden Ring universe now spans multiple media formats, offering diverse ways for players to engage with the content. From the action-packed combat of the video game to the strategic planning of the board game, the franchise continues to grow. The integration of the Ancestral expansion ensures that players have access to a rich variety of enemies and environments to explore.