Steamed Sole with Anchovy Brown Butter and Potatoes

This simple and elegant recipe features steamed sole, fluke, or flounder served with tender potatoes and a flavorful anchovy brown butter sauce. Steaming is a gentle cooking method that results in flaky fish and perfectly cooked potatoes. This dish is perfect for a quick and healthy weeknight meal.

For those intimidated by cooking fish at home, steaming is an excellent option. The gentle cooking method is less prone to overcooking delicate fillets and results in a delightfully flaky texture without much risk. This recipe utilizes that technique and pairs steamed sole, fluke, or flounder with tender potatoes and a punchy anchovy brown butter . You’ll start by scattering baby potatoes directly onto the same plate you plan to serve everything on.

You’ll lower that into a steamer set up and cook them just until tender. You’ll then gently nestle your fish fillet right on top and steam it just until cooked. While that happens, a quick brown butter sauce punched up with anchovies, lemon, and capers is whipped up and poured right on top of the potatoes and fish. Finished with a handful of chives, the meal is ready to serve right off the plate. If dover sole or flounder is unavailable, you can use two 5- to 6-oz. skinless fillets of cod in their place. If using, increase the steaming time to 5 to 7 minutes





