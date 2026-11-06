Steam Free Weekend: Payday 3 and Age of Wonders 4 Free Until November 9

Steam offers Payday 3 free until November 9 and Age of Wonders 4 free too, with discounts running to November 12 and 18 for heist and strategy fans.

Steam users have until November 9 to claim two games for free. Payday 3, the multiplayer heist simulator, is free to download and play as part of a special weekend promotion on Steam. Age of Wonders 4, a turn-based strategy RPG, is also available at no cost during the same window. Players who do not own a Nintendo Switch 2 and want to avoid missing out on a limited-time offer may find the promotion especially useful.

Free games on Steam are not always permanent. Some titles stay free indefinitely, while others are only available to claim for a very limited time. Both Payday 3 and Age of Wonders 4 fall into the second category, so players will need to decide quickly which game deserves their time during the promotion.

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Payday 3 Free Weekend Details on Steam

Payday 3 is free to download and play on Steam until November 9. Players do not keep the game once the free weekend ends, but any progress made during the promotion carries over if they buy the game later.

Payday 3 is also discounted by 70 percent until November 12, which gives players a second chance to purchase it at a lower price after the free weekend. The game is a multiplayer heist simulator in which players plan crimes and then carry them out.

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Payday 3 had a disastrous launch in 2023, and many longtime fans still prefer Payday 2. The game has received consistent updates since then, and it has improved substantially over time, so the free weekend offers a direct way to judge the current version.

Developer Statement on Payday 3 Updates

The developers of Payday 3 say the base game now includes more than three years of content updates and improvements. In an official announcement, they state that heisters both new and experienced have plenty to explore.

The developers also say that Starbreeze Nebula Accounts are no longer a mandatory requirement, which makes it faster for friends to start playing together. They add that all progress made during the Free Weekend will remain after the event ends, so players can resume where they left off even if they purchase Payday 3 at a later date.

Age of Wonders 4 Offer and Discounts

Age of Wonders 4 is also free to claim on Steam until November 9, giving players a second option if Payday 3 does not suit their tastes. The game is a turn-based strategy RPG set in a fantasy world, and its official synopsis invites players to rule a fantasy realm of their own design.

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Age of Wonders 4 blends 4X strategy with turn-based tactical combat, and players control a faction that grows and changes as they expand their empire each turn. The game is heavily discounted until November 18, so players who enjoy the free version can purchase it at a reduced price.

Because both games are available during the same promotion, players will likely need to choose one for the weekend. The two titles are very different, but the offer gives Steam users a choice between a cooperative heist experience and a fantasy strategy experience without any upfront cost.