Steam Free Games: Growtopia, Missile Input and Sadball Free Until 1 December

Steam is giving away Growtopia, Missile Input and Sadball until 1 December, offering no-cost options before Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

Steam is offering three free games, Growtopia, Missile Input and Sadball, to players who want to keep themselves entertained while they wait for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The free-to-play offers are available to download and play until 1 December. According to the report, claiming these titles now will add them permanently to a player's library, so they remain available in the future without any further spending.

The report frames the promotion as a way to find hours of entertainment without paying anything. The three selected games cover different styles, including a 2D sandbox, an action-packed typing game and a 3D platformer. The free window closes on 1 December, so players who want to add them to their libraries will need to act before that date.

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Growtopia Offers a Free Pixel-Art Sandbox World

Growtopia is a 2D sandbox game that brings together millions of players in one pixel-art-designed world, according to the report. The article describes it as a free-to-play sandbox MMO that puts creativity at the center of the experience. The report also states that the game was released in 2024 and credits Ubisoft as its developer.

Players in Growtopia can team up with others to build structures, take on a variety of jobs and try their skills in a range of mini-games. The report says the possibilities are wide enough that imagination becomes the only real limit. Because the game is free to play, it gives players a low-cost way to explore a shared world with a large community.

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Missile Input Turns Typing Into Base Defense

Missile Input is an action-packed typing game in which players defend a military base by typing to shoot down UFOs, jets, birds and other targets. The report explains that players progress through a dynamic storyline, which unlocks special upgrades for their base. The game is designed to test typing speed while keeping the pace high.

The report highlights several features that add depth to the gameplay, including multiple difficulty levels, unlockable entries and occasional alien encounters. It also says the game gives players a glimpse into the world of the mysterious Area 51. For players who want to sharpen their typing skills while playing a free title, the report presents Missile Input as a strong option.

Sadball Brings Bowling Strikes to a Surreal 3D Platformer

Sadball is a 3D platformer developed by smallhex and first launched in 2024, according to the report. Players take on the role of a bowling ball chasing down pins in a surreal bowling alley. The report says the game is now free to play at no cost, and it describes the title as a hidden gem.

The game is set across 48 unique worlds, and players must collect mysterious fruit, each with its own hidden powers. Along the way, they meet fellow pins, perform stunts and aim for strikes. The report lists ten unique fruits with their own abilities, multiple levels and skills to master, and fast, expressive movement that the report says suits speedrunners. It also points to a rich, atmospheric narrative.

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The report includes a positive player review that describes how the game helped one player shift from a difficult day to a lighter mood. The reviewer described the game as fun with plenty to do, and said they became absorbed in trying to beat their best time. The reviewer called it a new, old-school-feeling adventure game.

Free Steam Games Before Grand Theft Auto VI Release

The report concludes that Steam's limited-time offers provide a no-cost alternative for players who want something new before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives. Growtopia, Missile Input and Sadball are all available to download and play for free until 1 December. Players who add them to their library during this window can keep them for the future.

The offer matters most to players who want to avoid spending money while still finding quality entertainment. The three titles span creative building, typing-based arcade action and a platforming bowling adventure, giving different types of players a reason to try them. Because the promotion ends on 1 December, the report recommends claiming the games before the deadline.