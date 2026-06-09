Steam Deck OLED Sells Out at Nearly $1000 Despite Price Hike and Competition

Valve's Steam Deck OLED sold out within 24 hours in the US and Canada after a $300 price increase brought the 1TB model to $949. Despite competition from the Nintendo Switch 2 and newer portable PCs like the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck continues to see strong demand due to its ecosystem and user experience.

In May 2026, Valve resumed sales of the Steam Deck OLED , but the 1TB model now carries a staggering price of $949, a $300 increase from its previous cost.

The price hike is attributed to rising component costs, a trend affecting much of the tech industry. Remarkably, despite the near-$1,000 price point, the device sold out within 24 hours in the United States and Canada. The portable PC gaming console remains available in Europe, Asia, and Australia, underscoring its sustained global demand.

The exact number of units produced for this production run is undisclosed, leading to speculation that the sell-out might partly reflect limited supply rather than overwhelming demand alone. Nevertheless, the rapid sell-through indicates strong consumer willingness to purchase the Steam Deck at almost any price. Users have pointed to factors such as trust in Valve, the device's ergonomic design, and seamless integration with existing Steam libraries as key motivators.

The Nintendo Switch 2, another major handheld gaming console, also saw a price increase in May 2026, albeit a much more modest $50 bump to $499.99. While the Switch 2 offers strong value and a dedicated fanbase, the Steam Deck's higher price is justified for some by its access to the entire Steam catalog, modding capabilities, and full PC functionality beyond gaming.

The Steam Deck appeals to a niche but dedicated segment of users who prioritize versatility and the open-ended nature of PC gaming, even at a premium. Other manufacturers, such as Asus with its ROG Ally series, have entered the portable PC market following the Steam Deck's 2022 debut. The ROG Xbox Ally X 1TB, priced at $999.99, features newer hardware and runs Windows 11, potentially outperforming Valve's offering. Yet, the Steam Deck continues to sell out despite its aging specs.

This suggests that consumers value the Steam Deck's curated user experience, intuitive interface, and slightly lower price point relative to other portable PCs. The combination of brand trust, ecosystem integration, and usability appears to outweigh raw specifications for many buyers. The persistent "out of stock" status across major markets confirms that demand for the Steam Deck remains exceptionally strong, even in a market with newer alternatives





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Steam Deck Valve Portable PC Handheld Gaming Price Increase OLED ROG Ally Nintendo Switch 2 Gaming Console Consumer Demand

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