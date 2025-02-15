Steam Deck Battery Life Gets a Minor Boost with Latest Update

Valve pushes out a small but impactful update for the Steam Deck, focusing on extending battery life. The update reduces polling rate while the Frame Limiter is active, leading to up to 6% longer battery life in low-power games. This change benefits all users, but OLED models see the greatest improvement.

Valve continues to refine the Steam Deck experience with regular software and firmware updates, aiming to enhance user satisfaction. The latest update, while small in scope, delivers a notable improvement to battery life. This enhancement is achieved by reducing the polling rate when the Steam Frame Limiter is active, effectively saving power. This can translate to up to 6% longer battery life when playing low-power games at 30fps.

The Frame Limiter, accessible through the Performance tab in the Steam Deck's Quick Access menu, allows users to cap the maximum frame rate of the current game. This proves highly effective in extending battery life. The polling rate refers to the frequency at which SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system powering the Steam Deck, checks to ensure the set maximum frame rate is maintained. When implemented correctly, this can reduce the handheld's CPU utilization and power consumption.This update essentially provides a minor battery life boost without any additional cost. Steam Deck OLED users stand to benefit the most from this update, thanks to the OLED model's more power-efficient processor and battery-saving OLED panel. To access this update immediately, users must be enrolled in the Steam Deck's Beta channel. However, the battery improvement will soon be rolled out to the Stable channel in the coming weeks. This update is part of a continuous stream of welcome improvements Valve has delivered since the Steam Deck's launch in February 2022. Valve has issued firmware updates to enhance power efficiency during sleep and wake cycles, optimized fan curves to minimize unnecessary power draw, and implemented early versions of the frame limiter. Additionally, users gained the ability to set custom TDP levels and GPU clocks on a per-game basis, a feature I personally utilize daily to maximize time away from an outlet. Valve is also constantly refining SteamOS itself, which further contributes to improved battery life.The progress made in enhancing the Steam Deck experience over the past three years through these consistent software updates is truly remarkable. Keep up the great work, Valve





