Discover the best deals in the Steam Black Friday sale, including deep discounts on Battlefield 1, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and the Silent Hill F remake.

Steam has officially launched its annual Black Friday sale, presenting users with a vast catalog of discounted video games that requires careful selection to navigate. While the Summer Sale typically offers the platform's most significant price reductions, this autumn event still features substantial markdowns on popular titles across various genres. From large-scale first-person shooters to immersive role-playing games, the current promotion includes several historical price lows for dedicated players seeking value. The following analysis details the most compelling offers available during this limited-time event on the digital distribution platform.

Key Discounts and Pricing Details

One of the most notable price drops is on Battlefield 1, which is currently available for $1.99, representing a 95% discount from its original price. This historical shooter has frequently appeared in discount lists, and while this price point has been seen before, it remains an exceptional value for new players. The game is widely considered by fans to be a peak entry in the franchise, offering cinematic World War I battles featuring cavalry charges and exploding zeppelins. For those preferring more modern settings, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 are also on sale for the same $1.99 price point, matching the steep discount seen on the earlier title.

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Another significant offering is the bundle containing both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, priced at $35.08 after a 68% discount. Although this bundle price may seem high compared to the era when single AAA titles cost $7.50, it represents the lowest combined price ever recorded for these two games. Buying the copies separately during previous sales would have cost nearly five dollars more, as Red Dead Redemption 2 typically bottoms out at $14.99 while the first game rarely drops below $25 as a standalone purchase. This deal offers a cost-effective way to experience both masterpieces without paying the current $49.99 full price for just the original title.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has achieved a new record low price of $19.79, marking a 67% discount during the current Black Friday event. Since its release in early 2025, the game has steadily decreased in price, hitting 20% off in the Summer Sale and 50% off by the Winter Sale. This immersive medieval role-playing game is praised for its grounded setting and realistic mechanics, making it a top choice for genre fans. The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance is also available for $4.49, providing an affordable entry point for players who wish to experience the narrative chronologically before tackling the sequel.

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Strategy and Survival Game Offers

Against the Storm is being offered at a new historical low of $5.99, which constitutes an 80% discount from its standard retail price. This fantasy city-building game distinguishes itself with a unique roguelite loop that has earned an Overwhelmingly Positive review consensus on Steam and a Metacritic score of 91. The combination of strategic depth and accessible pricing makes it an ideal purchase for patient strategy enthusiasts who may have previously overlooked the title due to its genre classification. The steep discount removes the financial barrier for players interested in its distinct gameplay mechanics.

Silent Hill F is available for $19.59, representing a 72% discount and a savings of over $15 compared to its previous lowest price. The broader Silent Hill franchise is participating in the sale, with Silent Hill 2 remake also discounted by 72% to $19.59. In contrast, Silent Hill: Townfall is only 20% off, and Silent Hill Homecoming remains at its full manufacturer's suggested retail price. Silent Hill F offers a distinct experience set in Japan, featuring psychological horror and atmospheric tension that aligns with the series' reputation, despite its unique cultural setting. This pricing allows fans to explore the franchise's evolution without paying full retail for the newer entries.

Award Contenders and Action Titles

007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive, is currently on sale for $34.99, marking a 50% discount and the best price the game has offered since its release in May. The title is a contender for Game of the Year at The Game Awards, reflecting the high quality of its immersive simulation gameplay. IO Interactive has successfully applied its expertise from the Hitman series to the James Bond franchise, creating a stylish and engaging espionage experience. This price point makes it an attractive option for players looking to engage with a critically acclaimed action-adventure title during the holiday season.