Steak 'n Shake Slams Cracker Barrel for 'Deleting Personality' with Controversial New Logo

Steak 'n Shake criticizes Cracker Barrel's new logo, accusing them of discarding their heritage and abandoning their roots for trendy appeal.

Steak 'n Shake has launched a public critique of Cracker Barrel , accusing the Southern-themed restaurant chain of erasing its heritage and identity with its newly unveiled logo. The Indianapolis-based burger chain took to X on Thursday to condemn Cracker Barrel , alleging that the company is abandoning its roots and CEO Julie Felss Masino is striving to revamp the restaurant and gift store chain's image in pursuit of fleeting trends.

\ 'Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things,' Steak 'n Shake posted on X Thursday, accompanied by an image of part of Cracker Barrel's old logo. 'At , their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the 'old-timer’ from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away. At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers.' \ This fiery statement came a day after Steak 'n Shake criticized Cracker Barrel for the logo change. Replying to a post from Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz that condemned the chain's leadership for the new logo, Steak 'n Shake accused Cracker Barrel's board of directors of not respecting its 'historical customers' or 'brand.' 'At Steak 'n Shake, we have gone back to basics,' Steak 'n Shake posted to X Wednesday. 'Our tallow fries are waiting for you. Oh yeah, you can also now pay with Bitcoin!' \ Cracker Barrel unveiled its new logo on Tuesday, replacing the iconic image of a man resting on a barrel with a text-only logo for the first time since 1977. Conservative critics labeled the logo the company's 'Bud Light' moment and it faced intense online backlash. However, CEO Masino maintained that the response has been 'overwhelmingly positive.





