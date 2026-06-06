Steak 'n Shake has claimed victory after endorsing Republican candidate Zach Lahn in Iowa's gubernatorial primary race. Lahn defeated Trump-backed Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) by a narrow margin of 0.8 percent. The business's commitment to becoming seed-oil free is also seen as a positive step, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards healthier and more sustainable fast food options.

Steak 'n Shake claims victory after endorsing Republican candidate Zach Lahn in Iowa's gubernatorial primary race. Lahn defeated Trump-backed Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) by a narrow margin of 0.8 percent.

The victory has been attributed to Lahn's stance against hiring foreign HB-1 contract workers in the state's universities, which he believes can be done by local people. Steak 'n Shake had initially announced its support for Lahn in May, stating that they were 100 percent in political predictions, just like they serve 100 percent grass-fed Steakburgers and 100 percent beef tallow fries.

The business has also been a fan of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, committing to becoming seed-oil free in their fast food. Lahn is now set to face Iowa state auditor Rob Sand (D) in the November elections. Steak 'n Shake has claimed that they remain undefeated in political endorsements, having correctly predicted the outcome of the primary race.

The business's decision to endorse Lahn has been seen as a strategic move, with some analysts suggesting that it may have helped to sway undecided voters. However, others have questioned the motivations behind Steak 'n Shake's endorsement, suggesting that it may be driven by a desire to appeal to a specific demographic.

The outcome of the election is seen as a significant victory for Lahn and his supporters, who believe that it marks a shift in the political landscape of Iowa. The business's commitment to becoming seed-oil free is also seen as a positive step, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards healthier and more sustainable fast food options.

Steak 'n Shake's decision to endorse Lahn has been widely reported, with many outlets praising the business for its commitment to supporting local candidates. However, others have raised concerns about the potential impact of the business's endorsement on the election outcome. The outcome of the election is seen as a significant victory for Lahn and his supporters, who believe that it marks a shift in the political landscape of Iowa.

The business's commitment to becoming seed-oil free is also seen as a positive step, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards healthier and more sustainable fast food options. Steak 'n Shake's decision to endorse Lahn has been widely reported, with many outlets praising the business for its commitment to supporting local candidates.

However, others have raised concerns about the potential impact of the business's endorsement on the election outcome. The business has also been praised for its commitment to supporting local candidates, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards more sustainable and environmentally-friendly business practices. Steak 'n Shake's decision to endorse Lahn has been seen as a strategic move, with some analysts suggesting that it may have helped to sway undecided voters.

However, others have questioned the motivations behind Steak 'n Shake's endorsement, suggesting that it may be driven by a desire to appeal to a specific demographic. The outcome of the election is seen as a significant victory for Lahn and his supporters, who believe that it marks a shift in the political landscape of Iowa.

The business's commitment to becoming seed-oil free is also seen as a positive step, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards healthier and more sustainable fast food options. Steak 'n Shake's decision to endorse Lahn has been widely reported, with many outlets praising the business for its commitment to supporting local candidates.

However, others have raised concerns about the potential impact of the business's endorsement on the election outcome. The business has also been praised for its commitment to supporting local candidates, with some analysts suggesting that it may be a sign of a larger trend towards more sustainable and environmentally-friendly business practices





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Steak 'N Shake Zach Lahn Iowa Gubernatorial Primary Race Make America Healthy Again Seed-Oil Free

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