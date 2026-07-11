Surface Transportation Board Expands Federal Preemption Over Rail Terminals

The Surface Transportation Board signals broader federal preemption over state and local restrictions on customer-owned rail terminals, reshaping infrastructure development.

The Surface Transportation Board has issued a policy statement effective November 9 that signals a major shift in federal oversight of rail infrastructure projects. This announcement casts doubt on previous regulatory decisions regarding customer-owned rail terminals and suggests a stronger stance on categorical preemption when railroad property is at risk of being taken. The move potentially reshapes how cities and states can regulate rail-served facilities, granting railroads and shippers greater leverage against local restrictions.

The Federal agency known as the Surface Transportation Board has released a policy statement that consolidates existing legal frameworks while signaling an intent to exercise broader preemption authority. This authority allows federal law to override conflicting state or local regulations. Although the statement is not legally binding, it questions the logic behind the 2015 SEA-3 and 2016 Valero decisions. These earlier rulings often limited federal intervention based on whether regulations targeted the railroad directly. The new guidance argues that regulations should be evaluated by their actual operational effect on rail service, regardless of who they officially target.

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The core of the new policy addresses a long-standing debate about the limits of federal protection when local governments regulate customers rather than the railroads themselves. The board proposes a clear two-part analytical framework to determine if a facility qualifies for federal preemption. First, the facility must be used to receive or tender common-carrier rail service, such as transloading or off-loading operations. Second, the government action must restrict or dictate that service, including its volume, frequency, timing, or commodity mix. If both conditions are met, the action becomes subject to the board's preemption analysis, providing a stronger legal basis for challenging local zoning or permit restrictions.

The statement specifically reexamines the reasoning in the Sea-3 and Valero cases to justify its expanded scope. In the 2015 Sea-3 case, the agency declined to preempt a city zoning decision that allowed a rail customer to expand its facility. In the 2016 Valero Refining case, the board held it lacked jurisdiction over an existing customer constructing an off-loading facility. The new policy argues that preventing the Sea-3 expansion effectively dictated how many cars a railroad could deliver, while denying the Valero project constrained train service types. This shift suggests that restrictions on customers are de facto regulations of rail service, giving railroads a stronger legal footing to challenge local actions.

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A critical component of the policy statement involves the protection of railroad property from exclusive possession through eminent domain or adverse possession. The board identifies strong policy arguments for using categorical preemption when a taking would exclude rail use from a validly held right-of-way. This approach simplifies legal disputes by removing the need for fact-specific inquiries in cases of exclusive takings. However, the agency distinguishes these major takings from routine, nonexclusive uses like road crossings or utility easements. Such routine uses will likely remain subject to case-by-case review rather than blanket federal preemption.

This policy statement is a direct response to a September 2025 request from six major railroad and shipper organizations, including the Association of American Railroads and the American Chemistry Council. These groups argued that a patchwork of state and local regulations creates uncertainty and delays for projects serving manufacturing, agriculture, and energy facilities. The Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association support the clarification as a way to reduce uncertainty and ensure a reliable national rail network. While individual disputes will still turn on their specific facts, the statement significantly reduces local leverage over rail-connected projects.

The statement offers a potential new tool for railroads and shippers: if a local rule effectively limits the volume, frequency, or commodity mix of rail service, it could be preempted even if it targets the customer. The Association of American Railroads president, Ian Jefferies, welcomed the statement, saying it can help communities, shippers, railroads, and public officials better understand the federal framework and resolve disputes more efficiently. The statement also suggests that categorical preemption may apply to takings of railroad property, which could lower litigation costs for railroads facing eminent domain or adverse possession claims.

The Surface Transportation Board is careful to note that not every rail-connected business gains federal protection. Rail customers themselves are not directly under its jurisdiction, and much regulation of their facilities remains outside it. A manufacturing facility with an incidental rail component generally remains subject to local zoning, absent discriminatory treatment of rail transportation. Requirements governing portions of a project unrelated to receiving or tendering common-carrier service may also remain enforceable.

Federal environmental and safety laws are not automatically displaced, and the board says overlapping statutes should be harmonized where possible. The statement also warns railroads not to use preemption as an excuse to be unresponsive to local officials, urging communication and cooperation. The ultimate outcome will depend on future Surface Transportation Board decisions and court rulings, with key metrics to watch including the number of preemption disputes filed and the outcomes of cases involving customer-owned terminals.

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In the near term, stakeholders should watch for immediate legal challenges that cite the new policy. In the medium term, observers will monitor how the board applies the framework in new cases and whether courts defer to its reasoning. Over the longer term, the statement could lead to fewer local impediments to rail-served projects, but also to continued litigation over the boundaries of preemption. Key metrics to watch include the number of preemption disputes filed with the Surface Transportation Board, the outcomes of cases involving customer-owned terminals, and any congressional action to clarify or amend the ICC Termination Act.

Clear winners include railroads and shipper organizations, who gain a stronger legal argument against local restrictions. Industries like chemicals, agriculture, and energy that rely on rail-served facilities also benefit. Communities and local governments may lose leverage, as their zoning, permitting, and even common-law damages claims could be preempted if they effectively regulate rail operations. However, the statement stops short of a blanket exemption, so local authorities retain power over projects with only incidental rail components and over aspects unrelated to rail service.

The Surface Transportation Board's policy statement is not binding, but it provides a roadmap for challenging local restrictions on rail-served projects. For railroads and shippers, the statement offers a new analytical framework to argue that local rules targeting customers are preempted if they effectively dictate rail service. Companies planning rail-served facilities should document how local restrictions would affect the volume, frequency, timing, configuration, or commodity mix of common-carrier rail service.

For local governments and community groups, the statement reinforces that preemption can reach ordinances, permits, and even some common-law damages claims. However, it also clarifies that regulation of facilities with only an incidental rail component, or of portions of a project unrelated to rail service, may remain enforceable. Local officials should focus on distinguishing their actions from rail service regulation and consider whether federal environmental and safety laws provide independent authority.