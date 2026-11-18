Campaign group Stay Out claims British families would face higher electricity costs and loss of tax sovereignty if the UK rejoins the European Union.

Campaigners from the group Stay Out have issued a stark warning that a decision to rejoin the European Union would result in increased financial burdens for British households. The central concern highlights that the temporary removal of Value Added Tax on household electricity bills would cease, leading to higher energy costs for consumers across the nation.

EU Laws And Tax Revenue Control

The campaign group asserts that eighty-four percent of all tax revenue would become subject to European Union legislation if the United Kingdom were to re-enter the bloc. This means that a significant portion of government income, estimated at one quarter or two hundred and seventy-one billion pounds, would be determined by EU law rather than domestic parliamentary decision-making. Taxes on fuel, alcohol, and tobacco duties would fall under this regulatory framework, potentially limiting the flexibility of the British government to adjust these rates according to local economic conditions.

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Energy Bills And Standard VAT Rates

A specific point of contention involves the current temporary zero percent Value Added Tax rate applied to household electricity bills. Stay Out notes that this relief would end upon rejoining, as the European Union mandates a minimum Value Added Tax rate of five percent on such energy supplies. This policy shift implies that immediate increases in monthly utility payments for families would be a direct consequence of aligning with European tax standards. Additionally, the standard rate of Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel could not be reduced below the current standard level, removing a tool that might otherwise help mitigate fuel costs for drivers.

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Political Responses And Labour Policies

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated that he intends to present various options to the public around the time of the upcoming United Kingdom-European Union summit. Meanwhile, Oliver Lewis, the chairman of Stay Out, criticized the prospect of the country sending seven hundred and fifty million pounds a week to Brussels. He argued that this financial outflow would come at the cost of losing control over national taxation policies. Conversely, Labour's proposal to abolish the twenty percent Value Added Tax on private school fees would be repealed under European Union law, as the bloc does not permit exemptions for specific educational services.

Sovereignty And Parliamentary Authority

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith reinforced the argument for maintaining national independence over fiscal matters. He stated that British taxes should be established here by the British Parliament, which is directly elected by voters. The campaign emphasizes that returning to the European Union would open domestic tax measures to challenge in European courts, further eroding the legislative autonomy of the United Kingdom. Stay Out contends that the combination of higher energy bills and reduced control over revenue streams represents a significant net negative for the British economy and its citizens.