Campaign group Stay Out claims that rejoining the European Union would force the UK to apply a minimum 5 percent VAT on electricity, increasing costs for British families.

The campaign group Stay Out has issued a stark warning that the prospect of the United Kingdom rejoining the European Union would directly increase living expenses for British households. According to the group, reintegration into the bloc would necessitate the restoration of Value Added Tax on household electricity bills, a move that would significantly alter the current fiscal landscape for millions of consumers across the nation.

EU Legislation Dictates UK Tax Policy

Stay Out argues that taxes which currently account for 84 percent of all government revenue would become subject to European Union legislation if the UK were to rejoin the bloc. This shift in authority would mean that domestic tax rates could be challenged within European courts, thereby reducing the sovereignty of the British Parliament over its own fiscal policies and revenue streams. The campaign group asserts that this loss of control extends to significant portions of the national budget that are currently determined solely by UK legislators.

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Specific Revenue Losses And Energy Costs

The organization highlights that approximately one quarter of total revenue, equating to £271 billion, would be governed by EU law. This substantial sum includes income from VAT and other specific duties levied on fuel, alcohol, and tobacco products. Furthermore, the temporary 0 percent VAT rate currently applied to household electricity bills would be abolished, as EU regulations mandate a minimum VAT rate of 5 percent for energy supplies. This regulatory change represents a direct increase in the cost of living for households reliant on grid electricity.

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Political Responses And Competing Views

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated that he intends to present various alternative options to the country, with these discussions expected to occur around the time of the upcoming UK-EU summit. Meanwhile, Oliver Lewis, who serves as the chairman of Stay Out, criticized the economic implications of such a move. Lewis stated that families would face higher energy bills while the country sends £750 million per week to Brussels in membership fees, all while sacrificing control over its own taxation system.

Impact On Private Schools And Fuel

In a contrasting development, Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith argued that British taxes must be set exclusively by the British Parliament to reflect the will of the voters. However, EU law would likely require the abolition of the Labour Party policy imposing a 20 percent VAT on private school fees. Additionally, the minimum standard rate for VAT on petrol and diesel fuel could not be reduced below the standard rate under EU directives, potentially impacting transport costs and consumer spending on motoring essentials across the country.