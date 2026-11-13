Stay Out Campaign Warns Rejoining EU Costs £750 Million Weekly

Research by Stay Out reveals the UK would pay £39.3 billion annually to rejoin the EU, doubling the old Brexit levy without the Thatcher-era rebate.

Former Vote Leave supporters have launched a new campaign group called Stay Out, which warns that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's potential bid to rejoin the European Union would cost the United Kingdom £39.3 billion every year. This annual figure equates to approximately £756 million in weekly membership fees, a sum that significantly surpasses the controversial £350 million per week claim that fueled the 2016 referendum debate.

EU Budget Doubling Since Brexit Vote

A detailed study conducted by Stay Out highlights that the European Union's annual budget has effectively doubled in size since the UK voted to leave the bloc ten years ago. The organization notes that the EU has introduced numerous new green levies, which the UK would be obligated to pay upon any future accession. Furthermore, senior EU officials have explicitly warned that Britain would not be entitled to the annual budget rebate negotiated by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher if it chose to rejoin.

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Official European Commission figures project that the total contributions from member states will reach 262.2 billion euros (£222.9 billion) in 2028. However, if the UK were to return, this total would rise to 311.3 billion euros (£264.6 billion). Based on national income calculations, the UK's specific share of this expanded budget would amount to £39.3 billion annually, creating a substantial financial burden for British taxpayers.

Gove and Lewis Criticize Rejoin Strategy

Michael Gove, the former Vote Leave chief, has publicly backed the Stay Out findings, arguing that rejoining would require the UK to surrender control over its laws, borders, money, and trade. He emphasized that families struggling with rising mortgages, energy bills, and weekly grocery costs need a government focused on domestic economic relief rather than sending vast sums to Brussels.

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Oliver Lewis, the chief of the Stay Out campaign and a former Brexit negotiator, reinforced this stance by stating that the EU Britain would rejoin is more indebted, divided, and expensive than the one it left. Lewis pointed out that without the historic rebate, the cost would be exactly £750 million a week, a reality he claims the Remain campaign failed to address during the original referendum.

Dynamic Alignment and Regulatory Costs

While focusing on membership fees, the Stay Out report also scrutinizes Prime Minister Andy Burnham's proposed "reset" deal with the EU, which was initially negotiated by Keir Starmer. This agreement aims to slash post-Brexit checks on British food producers in exchange for permanent alignment with all EU regulations on food and farming. This process, known as dynamic alignment, mandates that the UK must adopt any new EU regulations in these sectors immediately after they are passed by the European Union.

A parliamentary report released this week warned that this specific food and farming deal alone could force the UK to adopt approximately 780 new EU laws annually, which averages to one new law every 12 hours. Beyond regulatory compliance, the UK could also be required to make millions of pounds in contributions to EU cohesion funds, which support infrastructure projects in poorer member states but have been plagued by allegations of fraud and corruption.

Cabinet Divisions and Future Timeline

The release of this research comes amid growing confusion and division within the UK government regarding Andy Burnham's Brexit strategy. While the Prime Minister plans to use an upcoming UK-EU summit as a launchpad for a national conversation on future relations, Downing Street has insisted there is no set timeframe for determining potential future options. Burnham stated that his immediate focus is on next week's food and farming deal, with Cabinet decisions on next steps to follow.

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A No 10 spokeswoman clarified that the PM views closer cooperation with the EU as being in Britain's best interests, sharing values and strategic priorities. However, she added that the Prime Minister is making no assumptions about more fundamental changes to the relationship and remains clear that the British public will ultimately decide the outcome of any such ambitions. The Stay Out campaign argues that reopening these questions will only commit the country to another decade of fractious negotiations.