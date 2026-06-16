New York City is hosting the biggest, most crowded party in its history over the next few months, including the NBA Finals, the FIFA World Cup, America’s

Stay in the game this summer with these health and safety tips from NYC’s Health Commissioner and City Council Health Chair New York City is hosting the biggest, most crowded party in its history over the next few months, including the NBA Finals, the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th birthday, Sail 250, Pride Month, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, and other iconic events.

As New York City’s health commissioner and chair of the City Council’s Committee on Health, we want New Yorkers stay in the game all summer long by protecting their health. Like a world-class goalie, the NYC Health Department’s job is to anticipate challenges, block threats, and defend the health of everyone in our city. And the City Council leads the city’s legislative attack, looking for gaps in the law to ensure we’re keeping New Yorkers safe.

Together, through rigorous planning and teamwork, we are ready to protect the health of New Yorkers, and our millions of visitors this summer, so you can focus on having fun from kickoff to the final whistle. Keeping ourselves and our families safe is a team sport, which means you also have a role to play. And you can’t enjoy the festivities if you’re sidelined by heat stroke or other illnesses. Fortunately, these and other health risks are preventable.

Here are 10 ways you can help make sure you have the time of your life and make it home in good health. #1, stay cool. Air conditioning doesn’t just cool you down. When it’s very hot, it will help keep you safe.

If you don’t have air conditioning, find a cool place to visit nearby. That could be a friend’s apartment, a mall, museum, coffee shop, library, or an NYC cooling center. If you live in Brownsville, East Harlem, or Tremont, that could also be one our our Neighbrohood Health Action Centers, which wereto locate nearby places to stay cool. You can also cool off at parks, in areas with shade, sprinklers, or pools.

Take a break in the shade especially during peak heat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dizziness, nausea, or confusion mean it’s time to get out of the sun immediately. Call 911 if symptoms are severe. #2, stay hydrated. Drink water regularly, aiming for at least 8 ounces every hour you’re outside.

And remember that sweet drinks and alcohol will actually dehydrate you faster. Always make sure you’re getting enough water. New York City Parks’#3, dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and put on sunscreen every two hours.

This will help keep you cool and protect your skin from the sun. Visit #4, get vaccinated. Ensure you and your family are up to date on routine vaccines before traveling abroad or mixing into large crowds. To find locations throughout NYC that provide vaccination services for children and adults, search the #5, leave the fireworks to the pros.

Consumer fireworks are illegal in NYC. Avoid injuries and fines, kick back, and watch the #6, don’t forget about your mental health. Huge crowds and high temperatures can be overwhelming. If the stress gets to you, call 988 or chat online at #7, watch out for bugs.

Use insect repellent and wear long sleeves at dawn and dusk to keep mosquitoes at bay, which can carry disease. Prevent tick bites with an EPA-registered#8, If you use drugs or alcohol, plan ahead and consider creating a safety plan to protect yourself and others from overdose and other harms. Naloxone is a safe medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

#9, if you have sex, use safer sex strategies including condoms, PrEP, and emergency PEP to prevent HIV, doxy PEP to prevent certain STIs, and birth control to prevent pregnancy. Learn more at And #10, make sure your health insurance is up to date. With upcoming changes to the Essential Plan and Medicaid, many New Yorkers may be unsure of their current coverage or eligibility.

The city’scan help you enroll or renew your health coverage, in addition to assisting with applying for other benefits, like SNAP. To make the most informed decision about you and your family’s health coverage, speak with an enrollment counselor by calling 311, texting “CoveredNYC” to 55676, or visiting No matter what your summer plans are, we want to keep your family safe and healthy. Now get out there, play hard, and have a great summer.

Lynn Schulman represents District 29 in the New York City Council and serves as chair of the City Council’s Committee on Health. Dr. Alister F. Martinof color facing greatest NYC traffic crash danger, receiving fewer street safety features, report finds Wrongful arrest?

Lawsuit charges that city’s Correction Department cuffed public defender on Rikers Island over incorrect claim of drug smugglingNew rules will require New York family and criminal court judges visit jails to see the impact of their sentencesJoey Chestnut, Miki Sudo set to defend titles at 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney IslandThe School and the art of being undone Wrongful arrest? Lawsuit charges that city’s Correction Department cuffed public defender on Rikers Island over incorrect claim of drug smuggling‘I celebrated the f**king Knicks win in the cell’ Twitch streamer Nina Lin cuffed in Midtown during Knicks game





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