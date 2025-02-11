Statin Use in Pregnancy: Balancing Risks and Benefits for High-Risk Patients

Statins are generally discouraged during pregnancy, but recent research suggests potential benefits for a select group of high-risk patients. Experts emphasize the need for individualized patient-clinician discussions and further research to determine optimal statin use in pregnancy.

Statin use during pregnancy remains a complex issue, with strong recommendations against it for most pregnant patients. However, recent data suggest that statins may be beneficial for a small group of high-risk pregnant patients who are at increased risk for cardiovascular events. Emily Schwabe, PharmD, BCPS, presented these findings at a cardio-obstetrics meeting sponsored by the American College of Cardiology.

Schwabe emphasized that statins should be discontinued during pregnancy in most cases, aligning with the guidance of both the European Society of Cardiology and other major health organizations.Recent studies, including a 2017 analysis of pregnant women exposed to statins versus controls, have shown no significant difference in miscarriage rates. Schwabe highlighted the potential for statin therapy in very high-risk pregnant patients with conditions such as familial hypercholesterolemia or a recent heart attack or stroke. This decision should be made on a case-by-case basis after a thorough discussion of the risks and benefits between the patient and their clinician.If statins are deemed necessary for a high-risk patient, Schwabe recommended considering discontinuation or delaying therapy until after the first trimester if possible. She also suggested switching to pravastatin, a hydrophilic statin that may be less likely to cross the placenta compared to other lipophilic statins. Early research, like the Indonesia Pravastatin to Prevent Preeclampsia Study, has shown promising results with pravastatin, suggesting potential benefits for neonatal safety and preeclampsia prevention.However, Schwabe stressed the need for more research, as current studies are limited by conflicting findings, small sample sizes, and variations in study populations and methodologies. Large-scale randomized controlled trials with long-term follow-up are crucial to determine the safety and efficacy of statins in pregnant patients with varying levels of preeclampsia risk. These studies are also essential to identify the safest statins and optimal dosing regimens for preeclampsia prevention.Deirdre J. Mattina, MD, medical director of Cardio-Obstetrics at Hillcrest Hospital in Ohio, emphasized the importance of cholesterol management during pregnancy, particularly for patients with a prior cardiac event or conditions that predispose them to premature heart disease. Mattina noted that LDL cholesterol levels rise during pregnancy and breastfeeding, making it essential to control baseline numbers through a balanced diet and/or medical therapy when necessary.Although the FDA removed a black box warning about statin-associated teratogenicity in 2021, many clinicians remain hesitant to prescribe them during pregnancy. Mattina observed that most cardio-obstetrics practitioners feel comfortable initiating or continuing hydrophilic statins at low to moderate doses during pregnancy and breastfeeding. However, she acknowledged that many mothers still have concerns about taking prescription medications during pregnancy, highlighting the need for patient-centered discussions that address individual beliefs and concerns while balancing them with medical necessity





