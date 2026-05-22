Static Shock Joins Long-Overdue Teen Titans

Explore the background and adventures of Jon Kent, the superhero known as Static Shock, who explores the Amazon rainforest in search of refuge and leadership amidst a new Teen Titans formation.

The electric teen hero, Static Shock , was originally created for Milestone Comics in 1993 and soon found greater fame through his own solo animated series.

Later, he was introduced into the Young Justice animated series. However, apart from a brief period just before the 2011 New 52 revamp of DC’s comic line, Static has never been officially associated with the Teen Titans. Jon Kent, the superhero known as Static, lives with his adoptive parents in the United States. After killing a corrupt politician, Static finds himself on the run.

He seeks refuge in a mission in the Amazon rainforest, where he permanently joins the latest incarnation of the Teen Titans. Given the popularity of Static and the Teen Titans, it is shocking the two franchises haven't done more together outside of animated adaptations. The reason for this is a combination of bad timing and internal politics. Static was one of the few teen heroes to get a solo series following the 2011 New 52 revamp.

However, further complications arose following a 2015 effort to reestablish the Milestone Comics heroes in a new Milestone Universe. Charlotte Fullerton, the widow of Static co-creator Dwayne McDuffie, sued Milestone Media Group after being excluded from the revived company. A settlement was eventually reached, and Milestone Returns launched in 2020. Static's membership in the Teen Titans is long overdue.

Beyond being one of the most popular teen heroes in comic history, Static is also one of the most powerful. Both as a genius and in terms of raw energy, he has a lot to offer the New Titans as a teammate. He’s also remained popular with the young readers DC needs to attract thanks to reruns of his cartoon and the YA novel based on him.

For all these reasons, Static has more than earned a place among the Titans after all this time. A new Lanterns trailer was released earlier this week. After the new look, fans are finally starting to buy into the release of the series. The Mandalorian and Grogu got a slow start at the box office.

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