Police issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Renee Mitchell, 62, who walked away from her Columbus West Side home Monday. She has memory issues and was last seen in purple fleece, blue sweatpants.

Police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 62-year-old Columbus woman who walked away from her home Monday morning. Renee Mitchell was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday leaving her residence on Carl L. Brown Sr. Way, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities said Mitchell suffers from memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety. Mitchell is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple fleece sweater, blue sweatpants and black Puma shoes, and she was carrying a large purple mug.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees Mitchell or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4646. A Virginia couple has been arrested after police say they hosted a large party involving hundreds of teenagers, underage drinking and fireworks. Students react to pistol-whip incident at Ohio State Facebook Marketplace meet-up near Ohio Union turned violent when two suspects allegedly tried to rob an OSU student, striking him with a gun. Driver arrested, passenger still at large as police release a photo.