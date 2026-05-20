After 15 years of renovations, Stateside Live! reopens on May 29th with a newly-transformed complex featuring a two-story rooftop lounge, concert venue, and beer garden. The addition includes elevated stadium bites and a variety of drinks such as a $25 Dirty Luxe “iiniti, exclusive to the area. The venue will host local and national performers with an emphasis on DJs and full bands.

Stateside Live! reopens on May 29th with the addition of a rooftop lounge , concert venue, and beer garden with elevated stadium bites and a variety of drinks including a $25 Dirty Luxe “iiniti, exclusive to the area.

The two-story rooftop lounge AVA will serve 12 shareable plates and will be open 7 days a week. The Coors Light Stage, a 5,000-capacity outdoor concert venue, will host a free concert for the grand opening and will simulcast sports games. Features of the venue include a beer garden and a ground-level bar and seating area. The venue will also host local and national performers with an emphasis on DJs and full bands





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Stateside Live! AVA Rooftop Bar Coors Light Stage Elevated Stadium Bites Rooftop Lounge Beer Garden Philadelphia Sports Venues Concert Venues Drinks ATP American Toilet Syndrome High End Drinks

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