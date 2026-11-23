Two Democratic attorneys general are suing several of Elon Musk's companies in connection with the controversy over his AI chatbot's ability to create sexualized images.

The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. Virginia and Oregon lawsuits claim Grok lacked safeguards, harming consumers' safety.

RICHMOND, Va. — Elon Musk's businesses harmed consumers by avoiding safeguards when they designed and launched an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of creating sexualized images, two Democratic attorneys general argued in lawsuits filed Monday. The choices that went into building Grok led to a proliferation of child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual intimate imagery on the companies' platforms, the lawsuit said.

Also read Virginia and Oregon Sues Musk Companies Over Grok AI Sexualized Image Tools

The companies prioritized their business model over the safety of millions of people, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in his state's lawsuit.

"To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a 'spicy mode' built to produce nudity," Jones said in the lawsuit. "For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature. " Oregon also filed a lawsuit Monday. The attorneys general brought their separate but similar cases under their states' consumer protection statutes.

The lawsuits named as defendants several Musk companies and subsidiaries, including SpaceX, the social platform X, and SpaceX Super Intelligence, or SpaceXSI, the AI subsidiary of SpaceX. In a statement, SpaceXSI said sexual content involving minors"whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent. It has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent.

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" The company said it had acted promptly to tighten protections when"bad actors" found ways to misuse Grok's image- and video-generation tool. If users try to break its safeguards to generate nonconsensual content, the company said, it takes"appropriate measures, including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement.

" "Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors," the statement said. The lawsuits come at a time of growing concern about AI's risks for children, from its impact on brain development to the unhealthy relationships many young people have formed with chatbots.

Grok, which can be accessed through Musk's social media platform X, rolled out image generation and editing features to all users in December 2025, according to the Virginia lawsuit. By January, the tool had sparked a global backlash after it became clear Grok users could create realistic-looking but fake sexualized images of people. Researchers warned that some appeared to depict children.

At least two countries, Malaysia and Indonesia, announced temporary bans and other nations said they were launching or widening investigations. In response, Grok prevented non-paying users from generating or editing images. The change didn't stop users from making more non-consensual sexualized images;"it simply made that generation profitable," Virginia's lawsuit said. The developer of Grok, which was then known as xAI, has since rebranded as SpaceX Super Intelligence.

Virginia argued that most major AI developers designed their products so they could not be used to produce sexualized images to avoid the generation of nonconsensual content.

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"Defendants declined to implement these safeguards. Defendants' published system prompt materials — the set of instructions that guides the AI model's behavior — told Grok to 'assume good intent,' stated that terms such as 'teenage' or 'girl' do not necessarily imply underage, and imposed minimal restrictions on sexual content," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit noted that xAI marketed Grok from the outset as a tool that would"answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.

" And it argued X made"false, deceptive or misleading" statements in January about changes intended to prevent Grok from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothes. Users could still create nonconsensual sexualized imagery through a standalone app and website, the lawsuit said. And when users openly traded"jailbreak" prompts to get around what limits Grok did have on sexualized images, Musk's companies failed to promptly address the exploits, the Virginia lawsuit alleged.

Both lawsuits draw heavily on news outlets' investigative reporting about the rollout of the tool, the backlash and the company's response to it. Virginia's lawsuit, filed in a state court in Richmond, argued that the Musk companies violated the state's consumer protection law by"misrepresenting that they implemented and enforced safeguards to protect consumers from exposure" to harmful sexualized imagery on their platforms.

It asked the court for $2,500 for each"willful violation" of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, with an exact number to be proven at trial. It also asked a judge to prevent the companies from further violating the consumer protection laws and force the defendants to give up any"ill-gotten gains" acquired in connection with the alleged violations.

"When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it. Today's filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable," Jones said in a statement. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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