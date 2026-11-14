States Launch Subsidy Programs to Offset Loss of Federal ACA Premium Credits

Multiple states including California, New Mexico, and Washington are introducing or expanding subsidies to help residents cope with a 58% average rise in marketplace premiums following the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits at the end of 2025. With 19.2 million people currently enrolled in ACA plans, these state-level interventions aim to retain coverage and assist lower-income enrollees as federal aid diminishes.

plans are for anyone under 65 who doesn't have access to affordable job-based health insurance, or isn't eligible for Medicaid. States helping to blunt the cost of ACA coverage include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state,These state programs aim to soften the loss of enhanced federal premium tax credits, which expired at the end of 2025.

Without them, members saw average marketplace premiums rise 58% in 2026, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group. As of February, about 19.2 million people had marketplace plans, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a 13% drop from a year earlier. State aid comes on top of the federal tax credits that remain.

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Amounts and eligibility vary, and many programs focus on lower-income enrollees. California, for example, is opening its program to people earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $31,920 for a single adult. That change will make roughly 200,000 more residents eligible,New Mexico is the only state fully replacing the lost federal aid. Elsewhere, help can be modest.

In Washington state, some enrollees can get up to $35 a month.

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“If the previous pattern continues, we will also see possibly better enrollment retention in states that are more generous with their subsidies,” Justin Lo, a senior researcher at KFF, toldWhether states can keep funding these programs depends on their budgets, Louise Norris, a health policy analyst at healthinsurance.org, toldA doctor who took someone’s old plan may not accept a new one, even from the same insurer. Also, look beyond the monthly premium and compare deductibles and out-of-pocket limits.

Subsidies are pegged to a midpriced “benchmark” plan in each area, so costs will likely change in 2027 even for people keeping the same plan. A child off coverage or an income shift can also change the subsidy. Shopping around each year beats automatic renewal. Eligibility rests on modified adjusted gross income, a specific tax calculation.

Pre-tax retirement savings and health savings account contributions can lower it, which matters most for people just over the cutoff. Trained navigators and licensed brokers can compare plans for free.

“You are not saving any money by not getting help,” Norris said. Most states keep enrollment open into mid-January, but vary. Keep in mind that switching plans in January could mean paying toward two deductibles in one year, since the new plan would start in February.