Staten Island Pizza Maker Reformulates Dough Ahead of Potassium Bromate Ban

John Caggiano, owner of Il Forno Pizza, proactively changed his pizza dough recipe to eliminate potassium bromate, an additive linked to health risks, without passing the increased cost to customers.

John Caggiano, owner of Il Forno Pizza on Staten Island, is not waiting for New York lawmakers to decide the fate of potassium bromate. Instead, he has reformulated his pizza dough to eliminate the controversial additive, which has been linked to kidney damage, thyroid problems, and certain cancers in laboratory animals.

Caggiano, who has been making pizza since he was 15, read about the potential ban and decided to act preemptively.

'I read all the information, and I said to myself, I am not going to be caught up serving pizza dough that is bad for my customers,' he said. 'If it is bad for them, I am changing it. ' Despite the new flour costing twice as much, he refuses to pass the expense onto his customers, whom he and his wife Gwen consider family.

The couple runs the cozy four-table pizzeria together, and Caggiano's dedication to quality and his community is well known on Staten Island. During downtime, Caggiano became a one-man pizza scientist. He devoured trade magazines, binge-watched baking videos, and spent countless hours trying to crack the code on bromate-free dough that would not leave customers feeling crust-fallen.

The local pizza craftsman, famous for his upside-down pie, tinkered with recipes, firing pie after pie into the oven and recruiting a trusted tasting panel of family and friends.

'I actually like it better,' Caggiano said. 'I told my wife that whether this law comes into effect or not, I prefer it. I do not want to knock anybody else for not doing it, but it is a good fit for us.

' Customers who visit Il Forno are already in love with Caggiano's pizza making skills, honed over decades. One regular said, 'What a gem this place is. I live in Jersey now, but I still go back.

' Another added, 'Once I tried it out on them, they loved it. It was airy, it was light.

' Before crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and planting roots on Staten Island, Caggiano owned a pizzeria in Brooklyn. When the previous owner's son decided not to take over the family business, he saw an opportunity and made the move. Now, his proactive approach to food safety has made him a local hero. The possible ban on potassium bromate, a common dough conditioner, has been proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul, though it has not yet been signed into law.

While some pizza makers may be sweating over the potential legislation, Caggiano has already adapted. His new dough is not only safer but also tastier, according to his taste testers. He hopes his story inspires other small business owners to prioritize customer health over convenience or cost.

'I am not going to knock anyone else for not doing it, but it is a good fit for us,' he reiterated. For now, Il Forno Pizza continues to serve its loyal customers, offering a product that is both delicious and free from a controversial chemical. Caggiano's willingness to innovate and invest in better ingredients demonstrates a commitment to quality that sets him apart in the competitive New York pizza scene.

As the debate over potassium bromate continues, Caggiano's example shows that change is possible, and often for the better





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