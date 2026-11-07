Statement Game for the East? BU Gets Blowout Win at No. 3 Michigan State: Puck Drop

The No. 13 Terriers jumped out to a four goal-lead at Munn Ice Arena to give Hockey East a much-needed win against the Big Ten, while Boston College took yet a

No. 13 Boston University celebrates a goal against No. 3 Michigan State en route to a 6-2 victory at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 6, 2026.

| Evan Peacock/Boston University AthleticsThe East has been in need of a big win against their Western counterparts this season and finally might have seen it Friday night when No. 13 Boston University silenced the fans at Munn Ice Arena with a 6-2 win over No. 3 Michigan State. Sophomore Carter Amico had two goals to lead the offense, while freshman Xavier Villeneuve had two assists.

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Freshman Caleb Malhotra and sophomore Tynan Lawrence both had a goal and an assist, and junior Kamil Bednarik notched the final goal. The Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and extended the lead to 4-0 in the second before Michigan State replaced freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen.

Cayden Lindstrom and sophomore forward Ryker Lee scored for Michigan State, and the Spartans finished with a 35-24 edge in shots, although BU only put four shots on net in the third period . Junior goaltender Mikhail Yegorov made 33 saves to get the win.

"Tough one for sure," Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale was quoted as saying in a release. "I thought, give them credit; they're a good team. I thought they deserved the outcome of the game today. But this is what it's about.

It's about getting better, right? We say we want to play good teams, and we obviously got exposed in some areas. And the first place you look in the mirror as a coach is yourself. And I have to do a better job of helping these guys understand what it takes to be consistently good.

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And we're not there yet.

" BU has won four straight, all against ranked opponents. If it can get the sweep on Saturday, the Terriers could make a major jump in the national rankings that this week had eight Western teams in the top 10. The top team in the East, No. 6 Quinnipiac, enjoyed a 4-1 victory at No. 14 Cornell.

Junior forward Chris Pelosi had his second career hat trick, although this one included a shorthanded goal after the Big Red goalie has been pulled. Matouš Kucharcík had a goal and an assist and Kocha Delic also had two points as Miami won at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 3-2, albeit barley. Matteo Drobac made his 23rd save as time expired, and the follow-up shot crossed the line after the horn sounded.

Five games went to a shootout, including two of the marquee matchups between ranked teams, No. 8 Augustana at No. 14 Michigan Tech and No. 5 Western Michigan at No. 10 North Dakota, with a sixth settled in overtime. The most dramatic ending was at Boston College, where Vermont scored two goals in the final 2:24 to earn a 4-4 tie and then earned the extra league point as Michael Hagens continued to torture his former team but scoring in the shootout for the unconventional series sweep.

The U.S. Women’s National Team had an impressive start at the World Championships, opening with a 7-0 victory against Switzerland. Hannah Bilka and Laila Edwards both had two goals, while Casey O’Brien, Kirsten Simms and Hilary Knight all had one. The U.S had a 38-8 edge in shots. Caroline Harvey was named U.S. Player of the Game.

The U.S. next faces Germany on Sunday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed and vacated the nationwide preliminary injunction in the five-for-five eligibility case … The Protect College Sports Act won’t be on the House’s agenda when it returns to session next week, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Cutter Gauthier stayed hot and had the game-winning goal during Anaheim’s 5-3 victory at Calgary. He has 10 goals over his last five games.

… Josh Norris had two goals and Owen Power had three assists as Buffalo won at home 5-2 against Columbus. Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski each scored for the Blue Jackets. Mason Martin made 44 saves to lead Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada White in the semifinals of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Joey Cullen and Carter Morris both had a goal and an assist.

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Team USA will face-off with Team Czechia, which edged Canada Red 4-3 in the other semifinal, for the championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ETMiami 1, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1No. 5 Princeton 5, No. 8 Colgate 1New Hampshire 3, Providence 1Bemidji State at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ETPrinceton at No. 16 Cornell, 7 p.m. ETMiami at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CTNo. 13 Boston University at No. 3 Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ETExhibitionNo. 9 Clarkson at Union, 3 p.m. ETNew Hampshire at Providence, 2 p.m. ETAssumption at Long Island, 2 p.m. ETNovember 7, 1885: Hall of Fame left wing Rusty Crawford was born in Cardinals, Ontario.

November 7, 1979: North Dakota defenseman Mike Commodore was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. November 7, 1990: Former Wisconsin defenseman Bruce Driver became the all-time leading goal-scorer among the New Jersey Devils’ defensemen during a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. November 7, 1990: Former North Dakota left wing Doug Smail was traded by Winnipeg to the Minnesota North Stars for former Bowling Green right wing Don Barber.

On the same day the North Stars also acquired former Cornell goaltender Brian Hayward for Jayson More. November 7, 2002: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the New York Rangers against Calgary. In the process, he became the first defenseman to score seven regular-season overtime goals in NHL history.

November 7, 2007: Mike Modano surpassed Phil Housley's record for most points by an American-born player, scoring two goals as Dallas won at San Jose, 3-1. November 7, 2007: Peter Mueller, out of the USA Hockey Developmental Program, notched his first NHL hat trick and Shan Doan scored the game-winner with 30.3 seconds remaining in overtime as the Phoenix Coyotes defeated Anaheim 6-5.

November 7, 2008: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish notched a hat trick in his first game with the Dallas Stars thanks to two power-play goals and breakaway. The 5-2 victory at Anaheim was the Stars’ 600th all-time victory. November 7, 2018: Bob Naegele Jr., a Dartmouth graduate who was instrumental in bringing the NHL back to Minnesota with the expansion Wild, died due to complications from cancer in St. Paul. He was 78.

“As it turned out, my game plan in hockey was the same one we had surfing 30 years in San Diego. I caught a big wave and rode it as hard as I could for as long as I could. ”Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites .

He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football. ” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA.

Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.