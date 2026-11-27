CODEPINK condemns the US Army’s reckless detonation of nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, which is now blanketing southeastern Iowa in a toxic plume of lead dust stretching for miles. This is not an isolated accident or a regrettable necessity; it is the lates...

CODEPINK condemns the US Army’s reckless detonation of nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, which is now blanketing southeastern Iowa in a toxic plume of lead dust stretching for miles.

This is not an isolated accident or a regrettable necessity; it is the latest instance of the military’s systematic poisoning of communities and ecosystems that has been going on for decades. , and air it touches as sacrifice zones.

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The explosion in Iowa dispersed a neurotoxin with no safe level of exposure across homes, schools, farms, and rivers, endangering animals and people, specifically The Army’s own maps show the plume could reach as far as 100 miles, potentially affecting hundreds of farms and communities that were given only days’ notice, even though the lead pile has sat there unaddressed for decades despite initial recommendations for neutralization. The decision to detonate these explosives came with an unsurprising lack of transparency.