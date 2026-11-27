New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, one of the most powerful political figures in New York, has died, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, one of the most powerful political figures in New York, has died, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Stewart-Cousins was found dead in her Yonkers home Friday morning, after her daughter tried and failed to get in touch with her Thursday night and called for a wellness check, police sources said. New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins speaks to reporters in March 2025. She was found dead Friday at 76. Stewart-Cousins speaks at the state Electoral College vote in December 2024.

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She became the first woman to lead the chamber in 2019. The longtime Democrat became the first woman to assume the position in 2019 after she was first elected to state office more than a decade ago. New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins speaks to reporters in March 2025. She was found dead Friday at 76.