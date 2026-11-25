Republican Rep. John Gaskey is trailing Democratic challenger Sarah Hewins by 60 votes following recounts in Wareham and Carver. But Gaskey's attorney said he plans to seek a temporary restraining order in Plymouth Superior Court to halt election certification and seek a preliminary injunction in connection with concerns about voting.

Republican Rep. John Gaskey says he's heading to court to try to halt the certification of November's election results, a move that could in turn hit pause on a districtwide recount in the 2nd Plymouth House district that he also sought.

Gaskey is trailing Democratic challenger Sarah Hewins by 60 votes following recounts in Wareham and Carver. That margin is less than half a percentage point of the total vote count, or 94 votes, according to Secretary of State William Galvin's office.

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As a result, the race appears to be eligible for a districtwide recount, pending certification by Gov. Maura Healey and the Governor's Council, Galvin spokesperson Deb O'Malley said. That recount, which Gaskey previously filed for, would occur in Middleborough — the only precinct in the district whose votes have not yet been recounted.

But Gaskey's attorney Michael Walsh told the News Service he plans to seek a temporary restraining order in Plymouth Superior Court to halt election certification and seek a preliminary injunction in connection with concerns about voting.

"We're filing a court case that is going to seek to appeal some of the decisions of the registrars and secretary, arguing that the race is too close to call due to some clerical errors and some legal errors. There's a voter registration issue, there've been some challenged ballots, there are some open questions of law," Walsh said.

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"He's asking for a judge to look over that data and to call a new special election. " "If we can get the certification delayed, then a judge will be a little bit more willing to make decisions about the ballots in either direction," Walsh said. Asked about what data they have proving their claims, Walsh said that a volunteer put together spreadsheets that show hundreds of errors, based on things like voter registration, in Carver and Wareham.

Their data comparisons of Carver showed five people"who voted in Carver who probably shouldn't have," Walsh said. Around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Walsh said they received Wareham data and were going over it.

"We need to find enough errors about the counting or who was entitled to vote to eat the margin of victory," Walsh said. "In terms of determining whether or not there's a real or viable case, we need to confirm that it makes enough of a legitimate difference to go before a judge. "Vote totals provided by Galvin's office show that Gaskey won his hometown of Carver and precincts in Middleborough, while Hewins won Wareham.

Updated figures following a recount in Wareham on Nov. 20 show that Gaskey received 4,580 votes compared to Hewins' 5,266. Hewins lost 66 votes and Gaskey lost 17 votes in the recount compared to initial numbers, per Galvin's office. A recount in Carver on Nov. 23 reported that Gaskey received 2,822 votes to Hewins' 2,617. In Middleborough, Gaskey received 1,897 votes to Hewins' 1,476.

"As far as my feelings go, it's pins and needles. Whatever happens, happens. I'm looking forward to resolution of this, but with regards to the recount, I think this is an important democratic process that we really need to undertake," Gaskey told the News Service. Asked if he believes he won the race, and for his perspective on the tight margin, Gaskey said,"Yes, there's a belief that potentially — I really don't know what to believe at this point.

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" "Inside, I'm like, there's no way. I won," he said.

"Sitting down and looking at the reality on the ground, the clerical errors that were happening in Wareham through this whole thing really brought a lot of questions about how the ballots were handled, about who was actually voting and the procedure all the way around. That's really where we're focused right now. Are there people voting in this race that were not supposed to be voting in it?

" The council and Healey plan to certify the 2026 election results on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m., according to O'Malley. Once they're certified, Galvin will look at the results and determine whether the difference between candidates in the 2nd Plymouth race is within a half of a percent. If that's the case, he'd order a recount in whatever precinct hasn't yet been recounted, which is Middleborough.

"If the Wareham data comes back and they don't have enough to make the margin, then we have no margin and we're flat-out," Walsh said. "I told Gaskey at the very start that this was a long shot. " Since Galvin can only order a districtwide recount if the election results are certified, what happens in Middleborough depends on what Gaskey files and what the court decides, O'Malley said, adding,"We intend to certify, unless ordered otherwise, next Tuesday.

" Hewins is aware of the potential for a Middleborough recount, but had no additional comments when informed about Gaskey's legal plans. "My understanding is we're still 60 votes ahead. Whatever comes next, I can't wait to be the district's next representative and get things done," she said.

"That's really important. I'm eager to get in there and start getting things done regardless of how long it takes. "