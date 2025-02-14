State Regulators Issue Fines After Worker's Death at APS Plant

Arizona regulators have cited Bay Valve and APS after a contract worker died in a fall at an APS power plant. The worker, Mike Olver, fell from a third-story platform while working with a crane to remove equipment.

Last year, a contract worker tragically died at an Arizona Public Service (APS) plant, prompting a thorough investigation by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH). Mike Olver, a senior valve mechanic employed by Bay Valve, was working at the APS Redhawk Power Plant west of Buckeye when the accident occurred during a 10-day job. Olver and three other employees were using a crane to remove equipment on a third-story platform.

The equipment began to tip towards Olver, causing him to turn and run. In the process, he tripped over a wooden block and fell over the guardrail, plummeting approximately 18 feet. ADOSH Director Brian Hudson stated that the guardrail was 31 inches tall, 11 inches shorter than the required safety standard. The Industrial Commission of Arizona, which oversees ADOSH, voted to issue citations and fines to both Bay Valve and APS at a meeting on Thursday. Both companies received a serious worker-safety citation related to the inadequate guardrail and were fined $11,524 each. APS released a statement emphasizing their commitment to safety and stating that they will review the report's conclusions once received. They expressed condolences to Olver's family. ABC15 also contacted Bay Valve for comment but has not yet received a response. Olver's family, including his wife Jenny and daughter Brianna, had previously spoken to ABC15, seeking answers about the day of the accident. Jenny Olver recalled speaking to her husband that morning, everything seeming fine. They exchanged a quick text message about Thanksgiving plans before she received a call from his supervisor informing her about the accident. A subsequent call brought the devastating news of her husband's death. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled Olver's death accidental, caused by blunt force trauma. The family continues to seek answers and prevent such tragedies from happening again





