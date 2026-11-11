State officials say hundreds of asylum seekers have lost Medicaid access in Alaska because of GOP bill

Lawmakers said the state would have to spend millions more annually on staffing to administer new federal requirements.

Hundreds of Alaska residents have lost access to Medicaid because of Republican-backed legislation, state officials said Tuesday. The 775 noncitizen Alaska residents who lost access to Medicaid include refugees, asylum seekers and those with temporary protected status from conflict-ridden countries like Ukraine and Afghanistan, said Emily Ricci, deputy director of the Alaska Department of Health.

They include more than 400 children, she said. Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate, including all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, voted last year to make sweeping changes to Medicaid, a program that covers healthcare expenses for low-income people. Thousands of Alaskans could eventually lose access to healthcare coverage because of those changes, according to previous state assessments.

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Among the changes to Medicaid included in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill are new prohibitions on Medicaid access for noncitizens. In a hearing of the Alaska House and Senate Health and Social Services committees, leaders of the state Department of Health said that provision, which went into effect Oct. 1, has already caused hundreds of Alaska residents to lose access to Medicaid.

They also said that other requirements going into effect in January could jeopardize healthcare access for many other Alaskans down the line — while driving up administrative costs for the state. Department of Health officials said their goal is to minimize the number of Alaskans who lose access to healthcare because of the new federal law. But the new requirements, including more frequent eligibility checks, mean a larger workload for the department.

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Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said that the department will need to increase its staff in order to keep up with the new workload, at a potential cost of millions of dollars annually to the state.

“This is a big government bill, growing the government for no good reason,” Rep. Andrew Gray, an Anchorage Democrat, said during the hearing. The goal of last year’s GOP-backed bill was to pay for massive tax cuts by reducing federal spending on social safety net programs, including Medicaid and food assistance.

In effect, state officials warned on Tuesday that the federal law would likely increase state costs for Medicaid and food assistance administration as the Division of Public Assistance races to implement changes and prevent low-income Alaskans from losing access to basic services. Around 195,400 Alaskans rely on Medicaid for healthcare coverage. Most enrollees are exempt from new work requirements included in the federal law.

However, around 12,850 Alaskans will eventually be subject to the requirements, health officials said Tuesday. That means those people could lose access to healthcare services if they don’t regularly prove that they are working or volunteering for a minimum of 80 hours per month.

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“There’s very limited coverage options for individuals who lose Medicaid eligibility as a result of non-compliance with work and community engagement requirements,” said Ricci. The work requirement goes into effect across the country on Jan. 1. The state has applied for a waiver that — if approved — would delay implementing the requirement for another year. The law also imposes new costs on the state for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food aid to nearly 70,000 eligible Alaskans.

The federal law increases the cost of SNAP to states with higher error rates. Alaska has had the highest error rate in the nation for four consecutive years . If Alaska’s error rate remains above 10%, the annual penalty could eventually be close to $50 million.

“It makes financial sense for the state of Alaska to hire $10 million or $20 million worth of additional staff if it can save us $30 million,” said Sen. Forrest Dunbar, an Anchorage Democrat. “And in that sense, these requirements will likely grow government. ”