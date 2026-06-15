State officials emphasize ATV safety training for young ATV riders ahead of summer season

As summer recreation ramps up across Utah, state officials are encouraging safe practices for young ATV riders.

Certification, required since 2023, has reduced serious injuries among young ATV riders, officials say. SALT LAKE CITY — As summer recreation ramps up across Utah , state officials are encouraging safe practices for young ATV riders.

"We are an outdoor recreation state. That is a huge part of our state culture, and it's what people come to our state to do," said Lt. James Skaggs with the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Utah law requires anyone under the age of 18 to complete an ATV safety certification course before operating on public lands.

The requirement was mandated in 2023, and officials say they have seen a decrease in serious injuries since then. The training includes both online and in-person instruction, where young riders learn safe riding techniques, proper use of safety gear, and how to navigate different types of terrain in a controlled environment.

"It's really fun, as long as you're safe," said 11-year-old Christian Harris, who participated in the safety course. Riders under 18 must complete both an online course and an in-person skills session before they can legally ride. Adults need to complete the online portion only.

"We have them switch between two-wheel and four-wheel, for example, because at any point, the terrain might change, and they may have to be able to do that. Their first time experiencing it shouldn't be on a hillside or an austere environment; it should be in a controlled environment," Skaggs said.

"We also have them demonstrate that they can regulate their speed, they can do braking, that they have appropriate safety gear that's appropriately fitting for them. " That gear includes goggles, gloves, sturdy footwear and Department of Transportation-approved helmets. "We see a lot of parents out there putting their kids in bicycle helmets," Skaggs said. "We appreciate the effort, but it's not appropriate for the machine.

""Once you learn this, you can get your youth permit. Then you can go off-road a bit, though I would still recommend having a parent or a guardian so that you will be safe," Christian Harris said. Once earned, the certification is valid for life and allows young riders to legally operate ATVs. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

The article, itself, is solely human-written. Emma Benson is a storyteller and broadcast media professional, passionate about sharing truthful, meaningful stories that will impact communities. She graduated with a journalism degree from BYU, and has worked as a morning news anchor with KIFI News Group in Idaho Falls. She joined the KSL team in October 2023.





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