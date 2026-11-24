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CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 21: Trays of pre-Thanksgiving meals await delivery to hungry guests' tables November 21, 2002 at the Columbus Park Refectory in Chicago. In the younger generations, 65% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials say they would be happy with a side-only meal.that 86% of Americans will serve at least four side dishes this year, with a median of five sides.

This amounts to about 749 million sides. When it comes to which sides Americans are adding to their plates first, the rankings have shifted, but the lineup has remained the same for the last three years: green bean casserole, mac & cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing. Campbell’s® officially kicked off Sides Season™ with the release of its 2026 State of the Sides Report.

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Now in its fifth year, the report offers a look at how Americans are celebrating this holiday season, from the side dishes they can’t imagine a meal without to the traditions that bring loved ones together, revealing what defines the holiday table in 2026. "For the past five years, our State of the Sides Report has given us a front row seat to evolving holiday traditions, and one thing is clear: sides are more central to the celebration than ever.

We’re proud that Campbell’s has been part of those traditions for generations, with trusted recipes that make holiday cooking a guaranteed success. For iconic green bean casserole and creamy, cheesy mac & cheese, there’s only Campbell’s," Rebecca Duke, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Campbell’s Company, said. Campbell’s® officially kicked off Sides Season™ with the release of its 2026 State of the Sides Report.

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Now in its fifth year, the report offers a look at how Americans are celebrating this holiday season, from the side dishes they can’t imagine a meal without to the traditions that bring loved ones together, revealing what defines the holiday table in 2026. According to Campbell's, Florida and Kentucky don’t do "a few" sides; they do a spread.

These two states are side-dish overachievers, with Florida averaging 9.4 sides per table and Kentucky averaging 8.4, compared to an under-6 average nationwide. Colorado and Maryland, on the other hand, are keeping it minimalist with just 4.9 and 5.1 sides on average. Mashed potatoes are "quietly building an empire," Campbell's says, as California, Nebraska, Utah and West Virginia ranked it in the number one spot alongside "longtime loyalists" Indiana, Iowa and Kansas.

Campbell's says Louisiana is marching to "its own beat," choosing sweet potatoes/yams as the winning side in 2026. In the Midwest, Campbell's says the green bean casserole owns the region, noting it's on 60% of tables, with Nebraska and Missouri leading the pack. In the South, Americans are craving something cheesy, with mac & cheese being on 67% of tables. Campbell's says 42% of residents call it the region's MVP dish.

How Technology is Preserving Tradition Campbell's asked Americans how they are looking for new recipes this holiday season. 28% said YouTube, while 36% said trusted food/recipe websites. When looking at Gen Z specifically, the generation appears ot relying on social media. 46% say they are using TikTok, with 40% using YouTube and 32% using Instagram. In comparison, Gen Z ranked trusted food/recipe websites at 30%.

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Campbell's says 27% of Americans have used generative AI to help with holiday planning or cooking. 22% said they haven't used AI but would consider it. In the report, nearly 1 in 3 Americans said they would trust an AI recipe enough to try it for Thanksgiving without a test run. 31% of Americans said they believe AI recipes give them a chance to be the "best cook" at Thanksgiving.

Younger generations are also much more likely to use AI, with Campbell's saying nearly half of Gen Z report using it. The commander of the Utah National Guard says the state's airmen have been aiding in the Iran campaign, and ground troops will deploy to the conflict, too.

Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in 16 Utah communities are being automatically enrolled in a new clean energy program that will add $4 to their monthly electricity bills starting in January 2027. In a matter of months, convicted drunk driver Kesley Pope, who killed a mother and son on Halloween in 2021, will be free from prison.