Stuffing and dressing are the front-runner to be on the most plates this Thanksgiving.

We all know it's not a good idea to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table. So forget red vs. blue states. This year, we're talking stuffing vs. mashed potatoes and mac and cheese vs. green bean casserole.

Four in five Americans say they enjoy cooking the sides more than the turkey itself, and nearly half would be happy with a Thanksgiving meal made up entirely of side dishes. Americans are also piling more sides onto their plates. The report found that 86% serve at least four sides at Thanksgiving, with the average meal featuring five. That's an estimated 749 million side dishes served across the country this Thanksgiving.

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Stuffing and dressing are taking the No. 1 spot, ranking as the favorite in 39 states. The top five have remained consistent over the past several years, though their rankings have shifted. Stuffing and dressing claimed the top spot in 2026, while mashed potatoes came in second.

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Yams and sweet potatoes ranked third, followed by mac and cheese and green bean casserole.88% of Americans say they genuinely enjoy traditional Thanksgiving sides.56% enjoy serving dishes that reflect their culture or region. 65% of Gen Z and 60% of millennials say they like serving food that reflects their culture or region. The survey also found that Americans are open to changing things up in the kitchen.

Three in four are adding something new to their Thanksgiving table, and 65% say side dishes are where they feel most comfortable experimenting. From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you and your family celebrate the special days of the year. The report was commissioned by Campbell's and surveyed 5,017 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who celebrate Thanksgiving. The research was conducted by Reputation Leaders from August to September 2026, with 100 respondents in each state.